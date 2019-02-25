Class Super Bowl competition

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The "New England Patriots Team" in Mrs. Roark's third grade class won themselves a pizza party and other rewards in the two-week "Class Super Bowl" academic competition. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The "New England Patriots Team" in Mrs. Roark's third grade class won themselves a pizza party and other rewards in the two-week "Class Super Bowl" academic competition.

UNION — In Mrs. Roark’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School, the Super Bowl doesn’t just happen on Super Bowl Sunday.

Students are carefully divided into two teams and for two weeks, students work extra hard to earn points for their teams. The teams are named after the teams playing in the real Super Bowl. They could earn points by taking (and making 100’s) on Accelerated Reader tests, completing homework, making A’s and B’s on their classwork, mastering multiplication facts, and turning in Box Tops.

The Class Super Bowl lasted eight school days and the winning team earned a pizza party, two homework passes, and extra recess. The “New England Patriots” won their Class Super Bowl this year.

Both teams did a great job and worked very hard. Mrs. Roark loves to use class competitions to motivate her students.

