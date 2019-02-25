Students celebrate 1,000th day

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Fifth grade students at Monarch Elementary School recently celebrated their 1,000th day in school, a celebration that included a number of activities built around the number 1,000. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Fifth grade students at Monarch Elementary School recently celebrated their 1,000th day in school, a celebration that included a number of activities built around the number 1,000. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School A special snack was part of the celebration by 5th graders at Monarch Elementary School of their 1,000th day in school. In addition to enjoying a snack, the students also took part in activities built around the number 1,000 including writing a letter to their future self for their second thousand days in school. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School A special snack was part of the celebration by 5th graders at Monarch Elementary School of their 1,000th day in school. In addition to enjoying a snack, the students also took part in activities built around the number 1,000 including writing a letter to their future self for their second thousand days in school. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Assistant Principal Ashley Reece took part in the school’s 5th grade students celebration of their 1,000th day in school. One of the activities involved using 1,000 sticks and marshmallows to building a free standing structure. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Assistant Principal Ashley Reece took part in the school’s 5th grade students celebration of their 1,000th day in school. One of the activities involved using 1,000 sticks and marshmallows to building a free standing structure. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School 5th grade students spell out the number 1,000 in celebration of their 1,000th day of school. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School 5th grade students spell out the number 1,000 in celebration of their 1,000th day of school. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Using 1,000 sticks and marshmallows to build a free standing structure was one of the activities 5th grade students at Monarch Elementary School go to do as part of their celebration of their 1,000th day in school. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Using 1,000 sticks and marshmallows to build a free standing structure was one of the activities 5th grade students at Monarch Elementary School go to do as part of their celebration of their 1,000th day in school. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School’s 5th grade students recently celebrated their 1,000th day in school with a variety of activities built around the number 1,000. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School’s 5th grade students recently celebrated their 1,000th day in school with a variety of activities built around the number 1,000.

MONARCH — Monarch Elementary School 5th graders recently celebrated their 1,000th day of school.

Their day was filled with activities such as writing notes to their future selves (in 1,000 more school days), a special snack, a group photo filled with students in school colors and dressed as 1,000 year olds.

They also demonstrated excellent collaboration as each class was given 1,000 toothpicks and marshmallows and asked to build a free standing structure together. Some chose small groups, while others worked alone. One group of girls even created an assembly line.

Mrs. Reece even came to join us in all of our fun!

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Fifth grade students at Monarch Elementary School recently celebrated their 1,000th day in school, a celebration that included a number of activities built around the number 1,000. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MES-1000th-Day.jpeg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Fifth grade students at Monarch Elementary School recently celebrated their 1,000th day in school, a celebration that included a number of activities built around the number 1,000. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School A special snack was part of the celebration by 5th graders at Monarch Elementary School of their 1,000th day in school. In addition to enjoying a snack, the students also took part in activities built around the number 1,000 including writing a letter to their future self for their second thousand days in school. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MES-1000th-Day-of-School-2.jpeg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School A special snack was part of the celebration by 5th graders at Monarch Elementary School of their 1,000th day in school. In addition to enjoying a snack, the students also took part in activities built around the number 1,000 including writing a letter to their future self for their second thousand days in school. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Assistant Principal Ashley Reece took part in the school’s 5th grade students celebration of their 1,000th day in school. One of the activities involved using 1,000 sticks and marshmallows to building a free standing structure. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MES-1000th-Day-3.jpeg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School Assistant Principal Ashley Reece took part in the school’s 5th grade students celebration of their 1,000th day in school. One of the activities involved using 1,000 sticks and marshmallows to building a free standing structure. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School 5th grade students spell out the number 1,000 in celebration of their 1,000th day of school. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MES-1000th-Day-of-School-4.jpeg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School 5th grade students spell out the number 1,000 in celebration of their 1,000th day of school. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Using 1,000 sticks and marshmallows to build a free standing structure was one of the activities 5th grade students at Monarch Elementary School go to do as part of their celebration of their 1,000th day in school. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MES-1000th-Day-5.jpeg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Using 1,000 sticks and marshmallows to build a free standing structure was one of the activities 5th grade students at Monarch Elementary School go to do as part of their celebration of their 1,000th day in school. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School’s 5th grade students recently celebrated their 1,000th day in school with a variety of activities built around the number 1,000. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_image2.jpeg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School’s 5th grade students recently celebrated their 1,000th day in school with a variety of activities built around the number 1,000.

At Monarch Elementary School