BES recognizes great character

BUFFALO — Students of the Month at Buffalo Elementary enjoyed an ice cream celebration on February 5 for demonstrating great character.

January’s character trait focus was trustworthiness. Character education lessons are taught by the guidance counselor, Ms. Anne Peeler, and are reinforced throughout the month by faculty and staff.

The amazing BES PTA helps each month with the celebration putting smiles on the faces of our students!

Students honored with ice cream celebration