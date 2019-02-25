FPES classes collects box tops

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These classes at Foster Park Elementary School were the winners of the challenge to increase their box top collections during January. The winning classes got to enjoy a Pajama Day and Hot Chocolate. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These classes at Foster Park Elementary School were the winners of the challenge to increase their box top collections during January. The winning classes got to enjoy a Pajama Day and Hot Chocolate.

UNION — During the month of January, the Foster Park Elementary School PTO issued a challenge to increase their Box Tops collection.

A paper mug was placed outside each classroom door. For every ten Box Tops the class turned in, a marshmallow was added to their mug. The classes with the most marshmallows by the deadline (one per grade level) would win a Pajama Day and Hot Chocolate.

It did not take long for the Box Tops to start rolling in as classes worked to win the challenge.

At the end of the challenge, the winners were announced. They were:

• 5K — Mrs. Walker’s Class

• 1st Grade — Mrs. Gibson’s Class

• 2nd Grade — Mrs. Hogan’s Class

• 3rd Grade — Mrs. Roark’s Class

• 4th Grade — Mrs. Wells’ Class

• 5th Grade — Mrs. Hughes’ Class

Those classes’ hard work paid off when they were allowed to wear their PJ’s to school and enjoy a nice cup of hot chocolate delivered to their classroom by Principal Mr. Jason Koepke.

FPES collects Box Tops throughout the year. Please continue to clip your Box Tops and send them in. If you are not currently saving Box Tops for anyone, please consider saving them for FPES. You can give them to any faculty & staff member or student. You may also mail them to FPES or drop them off by the office anytime. To find a list of participating products, visit https://www.boxtops4education.com/earn/participating-products.

THANK YOU to everyone who already collects Box Tops to help our school. We appreciate you!!!!

