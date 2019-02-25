Ivey named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents 3rd grade teacher Jan Ivey with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s October Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents 3rd grade teacher Jan Ivey with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s October Teacher of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Jan Ivey was named as Foster Park Elementary School’s October Teacher of the Month.

October’s focus trait was maintaining a healthy balance of work and life. It was said by her colleagues that Mrs. Ivey is a teacher who gives 100% at work to fulfill her duties while also devoting appropriate time for her family, church, and recreational activities.

Mrs. Ivey has been teaching for fourteen years, all of which have been in 3rd grade at Foster Park Elementary School. She is a graduate of Limestone College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. Mrs. Ivey currently serves on several committees at FPES and she was previously nominated for Teacher of the Year. She is also a member of the Palmetto State Teacher’s Association.

Her hobbies include reading and spending time with her grandbaby. She lives in Union with her husband Jamie. They have two daughters, Jamie Beth and husband, Dustin, and Ashley and husband, Blake. They also have a grandson, Rhett. She is a member of Tanglewood Baptist Church.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Ivey says, “the look on a student’s face when they finally grasp what you’re teaching.”

