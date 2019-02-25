FBLA ‘Reading Buddies’ visit MES

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The members of the Union County High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) come to Monarch Elementary School once a month to read with the school’s students as part of the FBLA “Reading Buddies” program. Here FBLA member Jailyn Worthy reads with MES student Keimoreia Brandon.

MONARCH — Monarch Elementary School is so happy to be paired with Union County High School for FBLA Reading Buddies.

The Future Business Leaders of America come to Monarch Elementary School about once a month to read with MES students. They read with students and try to help spark their love of literacy through partner reading.

MES students love reading with the older students, who serve as excellent role models for them. They talk with them about their goals and about how they are doing at school.

Monarch is so happy to be a part of this partnership.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The members of the Union County High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) come to Monarch Elementary School once a month to read with the school’s students as part of the FBLA “Reading Buddies” program. Here FBLA member Kamorah Salter reads with MES student La’Maurya Land.