House fire under investigation

MONARCH — A fire that damaged a vacant house Sunday night is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report filed with the Sheriff’s Office on Monday states that a deputy and several fire departments were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday to 212 Bobo Street in the Monarch Community in reference to a structure fire.

The deputy was the first to arrive on the scene and the report states found the house to be on fire with flames coming out of one window on the right side of the building, as viewed from the road, about 10 feet high. The report states that a few moments later, as firefighters arrived, the flames had reduced noticeably.

Also responding to the fire were the Monarch, Santuc, and Southside fire departments. Southside Fire Department Chief Mike Lancaster said Wednesday that when firefighters arrived flames were still coming out the window. Lancaster said firefighters made entry into the building and discovered that the fire had extended itself into the attic of the building. He said that firefighters, who remained on the scene for approximately two hours, extinguished the blaze and then turned the scene over to the Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

The report states the deputy spoke with the woman who called in the fire and was told that the house had been vacant for several years. This was confirmed by the owner who, when contacted by the deputy, said the house had been vacant for three years, that no utilities were attached to the building, and that there was no insurance on the property.

The deputy then notified the on-call investigator about about the suspicious nature of the fire and sent the case to investigations for further investigation.

The report states the deputy was on the scene for more than two hours before finally leaving at 12:10 a.m. Monday.

