Abbeville County vs. Union County II

UNION COUNTY — It was the second round of Abbeville County vs. Union County this week when the Union County School District responded to a comparison of the two districts by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart earlier this month.

During the February meeting of Union County Council on Tuesday, February 12, Hart addressed council about the challenges facing the county as it attempts to move forward in the years ahead. Hart said one of those challenges is the negative view of the Union County School District often held by industries the county is attempting to recruit. He said these industries tell him and other economic development officials that local schools are not rated well and because of that their staff members with children or planning on having children often choose to live outside the county even if they work here.

Hart presented council and those in attendance with data from the 2018 State Report on the school districts of South Carolina. He compared data on Abbeville County — which he described as being in many ways Union County’s “sister county” because of the similarities between the two — a comparison that was largely unfavorable to Union County.

Of the data he shared with council, Hart said the most shocking part of the report concerned the subject of “Second Grade Students On-track for Third Grade Success in ELA and Math.” According to the report, 82 percent of the second grade students in Abbeville County were on track for success in ELA (English Language Arts) in the third grade, but only 5.70 percent were in Union County. In Math, the report states 76.30 percent of second grade students in Abbeville County were on track for success in Math in the third grade, but only 5.10 percent were in Union County.

In the other areas covered by the data the gaps were not as dramatic, but they were still largely unfavorable to Union County.

Response

Following the publication of the story about the data presented by Hart in our February 16 edition, The Union Times reached out to the Union County School District for a response. The following statement was issued by the district on Thursday and, according to Superintendent Dr. William Roach, is based information provided by the District Director of Secondary Education Trey Foster.

Understanding The Data

The press release begins by stating that “in the world of data, it often can be manipulated to give a clear advantageous effect to one party or another especially when that data is not considered through the eyes of those that understand it or know the multiple layering variables that can effect outcomes. In the world of education this phenomenon occurs frequently, many times with outsiders who mistakenly only look at what is published in terms of test scores. This misconception flaws other’s perspective to the health of a school or the progress in which a school is making in student growth.”

The press release then offers the following scenario:

“For example, student A comes to a fourth-grade teacher on a second-grade reading level and a second-grade math level. The teacher works extremely hard with interventions, programs, and planning along with differentiating his or her teaching, which means scaffolding his or her teaching to meet student A’s needs throughout the year and in turn student A leaves the class that year reading at a (3.5) or middle of a third-grade level. Did this teacher succeed?“

While some might say no, the press release states that this is not the case, that the teacher did in fact succeed in helping the student improve their reading ability.

“In general, a student in fourth grade, reading on a middle of third-grade level most likely will not pass the end of year test (SC READY) which is written on a fourth-grade level. This is easy to see. So, when looking at just end of year test scores through the eyes of those outside the educational community, that teacher is a failure. This is the same perception that is often the reasoning behind broadly labeling schools as failures compared to other districts as well. In the case of this fourth-grade teacher, the teacher actually was an overwhelming success. The teacher grew student A one and half years in one year’s time.”

The Poverty Index Rating

In comparing school districts, the press release states that it is important to keep in mind the “Poverty Index Rating” assigned to the districts being compared.

“Before comparing schools, we have to understand that schools in each county are assigned by the State of South Carolina a poverty index rating. This rating is based on Medicaid eligibility and DSS files, along with many other potential qualifiers. This poverty index must be considered when looking at data comparisons. Students of poverty face many other obstacles and hurdles that create challenges within the school day, and ultimately data outcomes on end of year assessments and student growth.”

The press release then offers as an example of this a comparison of Abbeville School District’s John C. Calhoun Elementary School and Union County’s Buffalo Elementary School.

• Poverty Index

The Poverty Index for John C. Calhoun Elementary School is 86.5% versus 90.5% for Buffalo Elementary School.

• Overall Rating

The Overall Rating for John C. Calhoun Elementary School is Below Average (38) versus Average (48) for Buffalo Elementary School.

• Academic Achievement

Academic Achievement for John C. Calhoun Elementary School is ranked Average versus Below Average for Buffalo Elementary School.

• Preparing For Success

The Preparing For Success rating for John C. Calhoun Elementary School is Average versus Below Average for Buffalo Elementary School.

• Student Progress

Student Progress at John C. Calhoun Elementary School is rated as Below Average versus Good at Buffalo Elementary School.

• Enrollment

There are 189 students enrolled at John C. Calhoun Elementary School versus 576 at Buffalo Elementary School.

• Number Of Students Taking SC READY

The number of students taking SC READY at John C. Calhoun Elementary School was 79 versus 262 at Buffalo Elementary School.

• Number Of Students Passing SC READY

The number of students passing SC READY at John C. Calhoun Elementary School was 29 versus 70 at Buffalo Elementary School.

• Percent Of Students Showing Growth (Lowest 20% Of Students)

At John C. Calhoun Elementary School 28% (28%) of students showed growth versus 76% (58%) at Buffalo Elementary School.

Explanation

The press release then offers the following explanation of the data:

“The District and School tabs are the description of the School District and then the school being compared within that particular district. The Poverty rating is the rating the school received based on their poverty data and based on the factors discussed above. Next, we see the overall rating of the State school report card. The academic achievement column describes the rating based on end of year test scores for ELA and math. Preparing for success describes the rating for end of year test scores for science and social studies. The student progress column is the rating given on the basis of how the students within the school grew from where they were last year to the time of the test in the current year. The next two columns describe the number of students in each school taking the end of year test at those schools in ELA and math and how many of those students passed the test. The last column shows the percentage of students who showed significant growth from where they were last year to the current year’s test. The number in parenthesis is the growth of the lowest twenty percent of students within the school.”

Comparison

The press release then states that “with the description of data listed in the above paragraph let us take a look at the data in the chart comparing Buffalo Elementary School in Union County School District to that of John C. Calhoun Elementary in Abbeville County School District. These schools were compared because they were the closest in Poverty Index. However, if you take a look at the enrollment there is a significant discrepancy in the number of students at each school. Buffalo Elementary has over triple the enrollment of John C. Calhoun and at a higher poverty rating. Yet when you look at overall rating, Buffalo Elementary in Union scored an Average rating (48) compared to a Below Average (38) rating for John C. Calhoun in Abbeville.“

Student Progress

The press release states that “the main data point that your attention should be drawn too is the column of student progress. Remember the reference to the fourth-grade teacher above who moved student A a year and half, but yet the student failed the end of year test? Look at the test categories for Buffalo Elementary. In math and ELA Buffalo was rated Below Average, and for science and social studies Buffalo was again rated below average. Yet when you look at student progress Buffalo rated Good. These scores were the opposite trend for John C. Calhoun. John C. Calhoun Elementary scored ratings of Average for their end of year test scores, but below average in student progress.

“This simple data shows the weight and importance or student growth when looking at the overall ratings of both elementary schools. So one could determine by pulling data of test scores that John C. Calhoun was in better shape. I would argue when looking that the larger picture, with all the data points taken into consideration, that Buffalo is the stronger school. Although Buffalo did not meet the Average category in ‘test scores’ seventy-six percent of their students showed significant growth compared to only twenty-eight percent of students at John C. Calhoun Elementary.”

More Comparisons

The press release then invites the reader to “take a look at the other two comparisons below for Elementary Schools within Union and Abbeville. You will notice in the charts below the same trend. Higher poverty ratings for the schools within Union County, but their growth ratings are significantly better than that of Abbeville. The Union County Schools overall ratings are better as well again which shows the most importance being placed on student growth not ‘test scores.’”

Those comparisons are between Diamond Hill Elementary School and Westwood Elementary School in Abbeville County and Foster Park Elementary School and Monarch Elementary School in Union County.

• Poverty Index

The Poverty Index for Diamond Hill Elementary School is 75% versus 87.8% for Foster Park Elementary School.

The Poverty Index for Westwood Elementary School is 74.86% versus 75.0% for Monarch Elementary School.

• Overall Rating

The Overall Rating for Diamond Hill Elementary School is Average (48) versus Average (50) for Foster Park Elementary School.

The Overall Rating for Westwood Elementary School is Below Average (34) versus Average (49) for Monarch Elementary School.

• Academic Achievement

Academic Achievement for Diamond Hill Elementary School is ranked Good versus Below Average for Foster Park Elementary School.

Academic Achievement for Westwood Elementary School is ranked Good versus Below Average for Monarch Elementary School.

• Preparing For Success

The Preparing For Success rating for Diamond Hill Elementary School is Excellent versus Below Average for Foster Park Elementary School.

The Preparing For Success rating for Westwood Elementary School is Average versus Below Average for Monarch Elementary School.

• Student Progress

Student Progress at Diamond Hill Elementary School is rated as Below Average versus Good at Foster Park Elementary School.

Student Progress at Westwood Elementary School is rated as Unsatisfactory versus Good at Monarch Elementary School.

• Enrollment

There are 316 students enrolled at Diamond Hill Elementary School versus 508 at Foster Park Elementary School.

There are 361 students enrolled at Westwood Elementary School versus 490 at Monarch Elementary School.

• Number Of Students Taking SC READY

The number of students taking SC READY at Diamond Hill Elementary School was 112 versus 212 at Foster Park Elementary School.

The number of students taking SC READY at Westwood Elementary School was 348 versus to 228 at Monarch Elementary School.

• Number Of Students Passing SC READY

The number of students passing SC READY at Diamond Hill Elementary School was 57 versus 58 at Foster Park Elementary School.

The number of students passing SC READY at Westwood Elementary School was 159 versus 63 at Monarch Elementary School.

• Percent Of Students Showing Growth (Lowest 20% Of Students)

At Diamond Hill Elementary School 26.9% of students showed growth (40%) versus 73.8% (57.7%) at Foster Park Elementary School.

At Westwood Elementary School 0% of students showed growth (25.8%) versus 55.9% (66.3%) at Monarch Elementary School.

School District responds

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

