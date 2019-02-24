A new enemy, but the same God!

Remembering the past can be painful at times when unhappy memories of sickness, accidents, broken relationships, or financial difficulties come to mind. However, making it through such hard circumstances can be reason to rejoice and remember those dark times as a way to shed light on God’s provision in our lives. I want us to look at David today and remember how he faced a lion and a bear. While these accounts could be a little scary to reflect on with such details as a poor lamb in the mouth of the lion, they also serve as victorious memories of God’s faithfulness.

1 Samuel 17:34-37 “34 And David said unto Saul, Thy servant kept his father’s sheep, and there came a lion, and a bear, and took a lamb out of the flock: 35 And I went out after him, and smote him, and delivered it out of his mouth: and when he arose against me, I caught him by his beard, and smote him, and slew him. 36 Thy servant slew both the lion and the bear: and this uncircumcised Philistine shall be as one of them, seeing he hath defied the armies of the living God. 37 David said moreover, The Lord that delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, he will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine.”

As David would soon face the giant, Goliath, this would be different than the beasts he defeated in the field, so king Saul put his armor on David for protection (v.38-39). David was unable to freely move and had to take off this protection that had been given to him. We must realize that it is not about the new enemies we face, but about the same God Who can deliver. David did not need to be covered up because God would be faithful in delivering him again. We cannot protect ourselves from spiritual danger with man made devices or schemes, our protection comes when we are obedient to the living God.

A common theme among David’s encounters were strong, intimidating enemies trying to destroy what he loved and wanted to protect — but our focus should not be on how the enemy will approach us, but Who the enemy is coming against. David’s willingness to face danger was not because he felt indestructible, but because he knew there was nothing that could stand against God. Where is our perspective when looking at the hardships that surround our lives? David did not see a mighty giant that struck fear in his heart, rather, he saw an uncircumcised, defiant philistine that was opposing Israel and he knew God would defeat him.

God only needs you to be a willing vessel. David did not even need a sword, he needed only to go in the name of the Lord. “Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou hast defied.” — 1 Samuel 17:45

Don’t allow the world and all of its troubles and fears to cover up your faith, and weigh you down with false hope and protection. Believe in God and His power to deliver you in time of need. “If God be for us, who can be against us?” — Romans 8:31

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I fear the trials of this life. There is nothing that can stand against You. You have always been faithful. Help me remember those times I thought I would fall, yet Your faithfulness has always upheld me. It is not about who or what I face in this world, it is all about the God I serve! Deliver me again from the evil I face, in Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

