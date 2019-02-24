Constance Porter for Mayor

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about how her first name is actually Constance and how she will be listed as Constance Porter on the ballot for Mayor of the Town of Lockhart in the March 5 municipal election. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about how her first name is actually Constance and how she will be listed as Constance Porter on the ballot for Mayor of the Town of Lockhart in the March 5 municipal election.

A friend of mine went to do an absentee vote the other day, because she’ll be out of town on March 5. She called me to inform me that the Voters Registration had my name wrong, she said it was really weird. I asked her to spell it before I called them. It was Constance, I informed her that it was my real name. So we had quite a laugh about that one. So if you go to vote for Mayor and you see Constance Porter on the ballot, that’s me.

Some people don’t like the fact that I’ve mentioned the election in this article, but I feel that it’s news around Lockhart, and a lot of folks here are talking about the election. But a few are trying to find fault in everything.

Changing Weather

I went to Union Medical Hospital Tuesday morning and thought it was raining out. When I got outside I found that it was a light sleet. By the time I got to the hospital it was sleet and snow. Not enough to stick, but you knew what it was.

So we have near summer one day and winter the next. But with all this rain the last few days, it seems very chilly, but Sunday is supposed to be in the high 60’s. Just dress in layers, so you can remove them as the day goes on just in case it starts warming up.

My men customers think we should have one good snow — I don’t think so!!

Playing The Piano

One of the churches here has asked me to play the piano for them on Sundays, but I’m just not that good. I was 16 to 19 years old the last I played for a church (up North) that needed a piano player.

I told the two people who asked me that my piano teacher must not think I’m good because after she broke her hip and took time off to heal she called everyone back except me. I think I probably hurt her ears. Well, she broke it in December, but called me two days ago. Everyone else has been back a good month.

So now, not mentioning the church, why would you want me?? They even brought me their hymn book to practice out of. I told them if they wanted to sing the same 3 songs every week, I could do that.

I’m just joking. I clam up if I have to play in front of people. When I was young I hated piano recitals more than anything.

Well I don’t have a lot to tell, so I’ll close, and say good night. Call at 1-864-545-6652.

