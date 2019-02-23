Charles Warner | The Union Times 38 Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again. — Luke 6:38 (KJV) Charles Warner | The Union Times 38 Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again. — Luke 6:38 (KJV)

Read James 5:7-12

Do not grumble against one another.

— James 5:9 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Our God and Father, we need your healing touch in our lives. Help us to remember your countless blessings so that we will do less grumbling and complaining and more loving and forgiving. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God can help me move beyond grumbling to forgiveness.