‘Embroidery By Karen’ now open

UNION — Easter is coming up and if you want to get some clothes for your little Easter bunnies with their names embroidered on them — and shop for some other things as well while you’re at it — then “Embroidery By Karen” at its new location is the place to be.

On Thursday, during a ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cut the ribbon to formally open Embroidery By Karen at its new location at 506A South Duncan Bypass, Union. The event was attended by members of Union City Council, the Chamber of Commerce, and other supporters and well-wishers of the store and its owner, Karen Finch. Among those taking part in the ceremony was Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell who welcomed Finch to both the business community and the chamber.

“We’re delighted to have her as a part of the business community in Union,” Trammell said. “We’re even more excited to have her as a chamber member. We look forward to supporting her and her business.”

For his part, Thompson welcomed the opening of Embroidery By Karen, both on behalf of the city and on his own behalf as a consumer.

“I think it is great she is opening her business, it just goes to show how small business is the thread of the economy,” Thompson said. “We welcome every new small business we can get.

For myself, I think it is wonderful to have an embroidery business here in Union. I have a number of things I want to have embroidered and until now I had to go to Spartanburg. Now, I have a place here in Union close to my home and I will be doing plenty of business there.”

The store at 506A South Duncan Bypass became the home for Embroidery By Karen just recently, but Finch has actually been operating her business for more than 10 years. She said her decision to move Embroidery By Karen to its new location was driven by a need for more space to accommodate the growth her business has experienced.

“I’ve doing this for ten-plus years from my home,” Finch said following Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We operated out of Timeless Treasures before we moved here. We needed more room, so we started looking around.

“Bishop TV was was in here and they moved out and it was being remodeled,” she said of the building. “My son-in-law drove by and saw it, he stopped and inquired and found it was for rent.”

Embroidery By Karen provides not only embroidering services but also carries a wide selection of clothing and other items as well.

“We’re an embroidery store and we carry blanks for embroidery and we are a gift store,” Finch said. “We carry Charles River apparel; Stephan Joseph gifts such as backpacks, children’s clothing, placemats, and any other gift ware for children’s parties; and we also have diaper bags, gifts for baby showers.

“We specialize in doing children’s birthday shirts,” she said. “We carry ladies dresses and tunics along with boots and sandals. We’ve got jewelry, all types of duffel bags, and right now we have sports bags for all sports. We carry the line of Glory Haus.”

Finch added that “we’re getting ready for Easter so we have Easter baskets galore which can be monogrammed.”

As if this wasn’t enough, Finch said she also supplies the uniforms for the Union Christian Day School.

Finch said Embroidery By Karen is operated by “myself and my daughter, Shannon, and we have lots of friends who come in and help us and we’re grateful for them.”

Looking back over the success she has enjoyed with her business, Finch thanked the one who has made it all possible.

“God has truly blessed our business and we give all the praise to him,” Finch said.

Embroidery By Karen is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information about Embroidery By Karen, the services it offers, and the merchandise it carries, call 864-429-6376.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

