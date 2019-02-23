USC Union charging stations relocated

Photo courtesy of USC Union Lockhart Power and USC Union have relocated the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at USC Union from the Gazebo to the parking lot of the the former Union Post Office which will serve as the home of the USC Union Fine Arts building. Pictured with the charging stations in their new location are Lockhart Power COO Bryan Stone, Lockhart Power Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker, USC Union Director of Marketing & Development Annie Smith, and USC Union Dean Dr. John Catalano. Photo courtesy of USC Union Lockhart Power and USC Union have relocated the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at USC Union from the Gazebo to the parking lot of the the former Union Post Office which will serve as the home of the USC Union Fine Arts building. Pictured with the charging stations in their new location are Lockhart Power COO Bryan Stone, Lockhart Power Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker, USC Union Director of Marketing & Development Annie Smith, and USC Union Dean Dr. John Catalano.

UNION — USC Union has acquired the old post office across from campus on Main Street. Once the Science and Nursing building renovations are complete, the post office will be turned in to the USC Union Fine Arts building. It will house a printing press room, gallery area, a kiln room, office space for two artists, studio space, and a large lecture room.

Thanks to Lockhart Power, the parking lot at the Fine Arts building also has two car charging stations. The stations were previously located in front of the USC Union gazebo, but were removed during construction on campus. City of Union and Union County were the first local governments in South Carolina to participate in the state’s Plug In SC campaign and USC Union is proud to be a location.

In addition to the USC Union charging stations, Lockhart Power provides the power to eight other Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Union County. The other eight stations are located at the following locations:

• Timken Sports Complex

• City of Union Municipal Building

• Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus

• Lockhart Power

Electric vehicles are more environmentally-friendly than fossil fuel powered ones and the power provided by Lockhart Power to charging stations in Union County makes the vehicles served by them even more environmentally-friendly because the company gets 99 percent of its power from environmentally friendly or green sources. Those renewable sources include hydroelectric power generated by three dams including Lockhart Dam and methane gas recovered from the Wellford Landfill.

To the future Fine Arts building on Main Street

Special to The Union Times

This story is courtesy of USC Union.

This story is courtesy of USC Union.