Bethlehem UMC to hold ‘Pancake Supper’

‘Pancake Supper’ At Bethlehem UMC

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold a “Pancake Supper” on “Fat Tuesday,” March 5 from 5-7 p.m.

The menu will include pancakes, sausages, bacon, scrambled eggs, grits, biscuits, coffee, tea, and orange juice.

Adult $8, children 12 and under $5. All you can eat $10.

Eat-in or take-out.

All proceeds go to our 2019 Nicaragua Mission Trip.

Lockhart Senior Citizens Meet

The Lockhart Senior Citizens will meet at the Masonic Lodge on Monday, February 25 at 6 p.m.

Bring a covered dish.

Democratic Party To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting is Monday, February 25, at 6 p.m. in the City of Union Municipal Building, 101 Sharpe Avenue, Union.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Senior Citizens Covered Dish Meal

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet in the Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall for a covered dish meal on Tuesday, February 26 at 6 p.m.

Jerry Gossett will be doing the entertaining.

The dues for 2019 need to be paid.

DSN Board Meeting

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 27 at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 226 S. Gadberry Street.

Lunch will be provided.

‘Expungement Workshop’

The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “Expungement Workshop” on Wednesday, February 27 from 6-8 p.m.

The theme of the workshop is “Reconstructing Lives; Addressing Barriers to Employment” and its target audience is those individuals who have been previously convicted of a crime that limits their education/employment opportunities.

The flier publicizing the workshop states that “individuals who have been incarcerated face numerous barriers to becoming productive members of society to include having a criminal record, possible substance abuse issues, and lack of opportunities for education and employment.”

Helping those individuals overcome those barriers is the goal of the Expungement Workshop and the topics that will be discussed during the workshop include:

• Expungement (Clearing Criminal Records/Convictions)

• Substance Abuse Counseling

• Adult Education

• College Education Opportunities

• Entrepreneurship (Owning My Own Business)

• Employment (Job And Career) Opportunities

The SCC Union County Campus is partnering with the following organizations to hold the workshop:

• SCLegal

• SCWorks

• Union County Alcohol and Drug Abuse

• Winthrop Regional Small Business Development Center

• Spartanburg Community College

• Union County Adult Education

Attendance at the workshop will be limited to 40 individuals andseating preference will go to those who actually need the services that will be discussed.

Persons interested in participating in the workshop are asked to contact Jessica Fentiman at 864-466-1060 or [email protected] by Monday, February 18 to register.

The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus is located at 1401 Furman L. Fendley Highway, Union.

For more information about the SCC Union County Campus and the educational services it provides call 864-466-1060 from 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday.

A Seat At The Table’

The Union County Carnegie Library will host “A Seat At The Table,” a Black History Month Series of lectures presented by Ranger Johnson of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. The lectures will be held at the Union County Carnegie Library on the following dates and will cover the following subjects:

• Thursday, February 28 at 5:30 p.m. — “Honoring The Ancestors: Sites Of African-American History & Heritage”

There are many museums and historic sties, near and far that preserve and interpret African-American history and culture. Hear about some of these amazing places and share your own experiences.

Presented with Bobby Harley, educator and teacher.

All programs are free, interactive, and open to the public.

The Union County Carnegie Library is located at 300 East South Street, Union. For more information about the library, the events it hosts, and the services it offers call 864-427-7140.

February At The UCAC

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Acrylic Pour Class — Join UCAC Artist Cathy Staniwicz as she teaches the art of poured paint! She will show students several different techniques and then allow them to create their own piece! All supplies will be provided. Space is limited, so please preregister.

Sunday, February 24

2 p.m.

$30 member/$35 non-member

Knitting Class — Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit? Now is the time! Join us as Instructor Jessica Whisnant shares her talent! All supplies will be provided. Class space is limited so register today!

Sunday, March 10

1-4 p.m.

$30 members/$35 non-members

Membership

If you are not currently a member now is the time to join! If you are a member be sure to renew your membership! Members receive monthly updates, event invites, and discounts on classes and events!

Birthday Parties

Union County Arts Council is offering Birthday Parties! Contact us today for details!

Komen Seeking Advocates

The churches of Union County are being asked to participate in a program on the fight against breast cancer in the conference room of the Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union, on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m.

The program is conducted by the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate for the purpose of recruiting and training community advocates who can help the organization in its fight against breast cancer.

In a letter inviting churches to participate in the program, Mission Coordinator for the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate Sandi Coan states that “in South Carolina, the death rate from breast cancer is higher than much of the country and Union County is one of our priority counties in South Carolina. We need to change that and we need your help to do it.”

Coan writes that the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate “provides education and grants to remove barriers to care but we need advocates to spread the word. By partnering with your organization, we hope to identify and train those advocates as well as provide them with the resources they need to make an impact in their own communities.”

Those interested in participating in the class are asked to RSVP Coan at [email protected] or Rena Goode at [email protected]

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Kim Petit and Joy Deer will present a program, “Bees on a Budget.”

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Church Choir Celebration

The Maple Ridge Baptist Church Musical Choir will celebrate 31 years on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

We invite the public to attend this glorious celebration.

Women’s Conference

Chamber Town Community Lighthouse Church, 413 South Mountain Street, Union, will hold a Women’s Conference on Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

The theme of conference is “Women on the Front Line.”

All are invited to come fellowship.

Bishop Tyra Parham, Pastor.

Rev. Johnny Johnson, Pastor.

NAACP To Award $1,000 Scholarship

The Union County Branch of the NAACP is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year. The applicant must be a graduating senior at Union County High School and must submit the following to the NAACP:

• A cover letter introducing the applicant.

• A completed application form.

• An official transcript with a minimum 2.50 GPA and up.

• Three letters of recommendation from a teacher, principal, minister, guidance counselor or mentor.

• A resume that includes community service, extracurricular activities, honors and awards as well as future academic or career goals.

• A 300-word, 12-point, double-spaced essay on the topic of “How the NAACP has impacted American Society.”

All this should be submitted to the NAACP and postmarked by no later than March 15 of this year.

Graduating high school seniors may request an application at the Union County High School Guidance Department or by contacting Union County Branch of the NAACP President James R. Rice at 864-429-5630 or NAACP Scholarship Chairperson Charlie Gist at 864-427-1863.

Men’s Day Program

Paradise AME Church will hold its 21st Annual Men’s Day Program on Sunday, March 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Rembert Billie, Pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Pomaria.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

MGA Scholarships Available

The Newberry County Master Gardeners Association $1,000 scholarship award for the 2019-2020 academic year is now available.

Eligible candidates for this scholarship include high school seniors as well as college level students with a good academic record who plan to or are pursuing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field.

Newberry County residents will be given first priority. Second consideration will be given to residents of Saluda, Union and Laurens counties.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of character, sincerity of purpose, community activities, academic achievement and dedication to the fields of horticulture, agriculture, food science and forestry or related fields. Funds are paid directly to the college for benefit of the named student.

Interested candidates should complete a scholarship application form and submit it along with all requested attachments no later than April 12, 2019.

Applications are available at Newberry County High School Guidance Departments, Newberry Academy Guidance Departments, and the Newberry County Clemson Extension Office.

The Master Gardeners began their scholarship program in 2004 for students pursuing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field. Each year since then, the Association has awarded one or more scholarships to local students. These scholarships are funded through plant sales held throughout the year at community events such as Oktoberfest and the Grow Newberry Farmers Market.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, March 12, 2019

• Tuesday, April 9, 2019

• Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lockhart Power Company

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• February 25, 2019 — Sims Middle School

• March 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 25, 2019 — Union County High School

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

