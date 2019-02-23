‘Please keep our girls in mind’

UNION COUNTY — The governing board of Union County Dixie Girls Softball is asking Union County Council to ensure the league and its players have sufficient time and space to practice and play games at the Timken Sports Complex.

During its February meeting on Tuesday, February 12, council heard a presentation from Kristy Garner who spoke on behalf of the non-profit Union County Fastpitch Softball Association which she said operates Union County Dixie Girls Softball. Garner began her presentation by speaking about the goals of the organization and how it seeks to achieve those goals. She also spoke briefly about some of the history of the organization and also about the dedication of the volunteers like herself who operate the league.

“Our league consists of eight board members that volunteer their time each season to make sure the girls have a fun, fair, and safe place to play a sport that they love,” Garner said. “Our organization promotes the development of strong character, a right attitude, sense of responsibility, and citizenship in youth while using the game of softball as a vehicle. It is our purpose to achieve this goal through fair play, good sportsmanship, and friendly competitive fellowship.

“In 2016, Tim Garner was asked by the county to step in to assist Dixie Girls during a financial hardship brought on by a previous board member,” she said. “I joined the league that year also. We can put in up to 80 hours of work a week during the season. This league is something that each one of us care deeply about.”

Garner said the purpose of her address was “to discuss field availability and game play accommodations. We feel that we need to ask and plead with you for our girls.”

The reason for the plea Garner was making on behalf of the Dixie Girls was a situation caused by the achievements of the Union County High School Lady Jackets Softball Team.

“Our Union County High School Lady Jackets have become what some are calling a dynasty,” Garner said. “They have won four out of the last five State Championships. This year and the next few years coming up do not look like it will be any different. This is great for our girls to be able to see, but this can cause our league some scheduling conflicts.

“When playoffs begin and the Lady Jackets play at home our league has four games that we have to reschedule or move,” she said. “We always do this without hesitation and tell our coaches and parents that they (the Lady Jackets) have worked really hard to get there. One day that could be your player.”

Garner said that that Lady Jackets “have worked hard and deserve to play at the best fields possible. Our parents feel that we get the short end of the stick sometimes because we have to cancel both fields games and and all of our games are played in the last fields of Timken. We understand the reasoning and try to explain to our parents. We are always trying to let everyone know just how much our county does for our youth programs compared to other counties. We are just happy to be able to play at Timken.”

The efforts of her and her fellow board members to build up the Dixie Girls, the success of those efforts and what it means for Union County were also reviewed by Garner.

“The last three years our board has worked tirelessly to build our league back up and establish a good reputation for Union County’s softball program,” Garner said. “Last year we were given an opportunity to host the district tournament. One of Dixie Girls’ national directors, Ralph Henson, was able to attend. He was so impressed with our facility, the board, and our staff that he recommended we host as many age groups as we felt comfortable for the SC State Tournament this year. We signed a contract in July to host four age groups in the tournament in 2019.

“This is a very big step in the right direction for our league and our county,” she said. “The state tournament usually has seven to nine teams in each age group. Our players and their families will not have to ask off of work and worry about travel expenses. Our hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and all other stores will see an impact. Families will do local shopping. We were counting on this year to be our best sign up year ever.”

Garner also spoke about the impact Dixie Girls has had on the Lady Jackets.

“The last two years five out of seven of the senior Lady Jackets went on to college playing softball,” Garner said. “One of the current seniors has signed her letter of intent to play for a D1 school next year. These players started with Dixie Girls softball. They developed a love for the sport while playing Dixie Girls. We cannot take credit for their accomplishments. They have worked so hard over the years to achieve the goals they had in place.

“Our league was able to provide a place to fall in love with a sport that they could use to build their future,” she said. “Softball in Union has at least six more strong years of players coming through. Our league is strong, our foundation is solid, and our team is committed to maintaining the greatness that Union County’s girls have to offer.”

Garner concluded by asking council to accommodate the needs of the Dixie Girls for space and time to practice and play at the Timken Sports Complex as well as those of other athletic organizations.

“We need to really think about how the county county will be able to accommodate Dixie Girls Softball, Dixie Youth/Boys Baseball, Little League Softball, Little League Baseball, Sims Middle School Softball, Sims Middle School Baseball, UCHS Baseball, UCHS Lady Jackets Softball, Bantams Baseball, and Lady Bantams Softball,” Garner said. “Last year, practice fields were full at capacity before two more groups came in.

“Our practice times are one for an hour/day and some of the fields are in terrible shape,” she said. “But we ran with it. We made do. We made it work with minimal complaints. Our board, coaches, parents have even tried to help maintain the fields. We all love our county and our youth. We do what it takes. Please keep our girls in mind and we ask you not to make them give up any of their fields and practice time.”

