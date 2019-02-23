‘To have the same opportunities’

UNION COUNTY — The recently formed Union County Little League is asking Union County to allow it to practice on county baseball fields and to play its games at the Timken Sports Complex.

During its February meeting on Tuesday, February 12, council heard a presentation from Terricka Glenn on behalf of the Little League. Glenn began by discussing the chartering of the Union County Little League earlier this year and the reasons it was founded. She also informed council about how far the organization has come in less than two months.

“Millions of players and volunteers are a part of the Little League Association in every state of the United States and more than 80 other countries,” Glenn said. “Union County Little League was founded by Minister Terrance Booker in an effort to provide the youth of Union County with options due to numerous complaints about negative feelings of other leagues in the area. Minister Booker is a local barber in our community and many of his customers discussed the need to take their children out of the county or allowing them to stop playing baseball/softball all together due to feeling as if they were not being treated fairly.

“Union County Little League was chartered on January 1, 2019 and the local league began registration on January 24, 2019,” she said. “As of today, we have had a total of 258 players to register for Union County Little League for a total of eighteen baseball teams and six softball teams.”

Glenn told council that the Little League wants to be treated the same way other athletic organizations are in terms of access to county facilities.

“We come before you today to request that our league be given the same opportunity as other leagues in Union County to be allowed to use the county fields to practice and also play our games at Timken Sports Complex,” Glenn said. “We would like to have the same privileges as other leagues in the county to show our youth that even though they chose a different option they will still be treated fairly by the political leaders and citizens of Union County.

“Our main goal is not to divide the county by disrupting another league, but to provide the youth of Union County and their parents options to avoid them taking their children out of the county to play sports,” she said. “We have been faced with a lot of defamation of character by other program representatives, but to show good faith we did not respond (with) any negativity because our main goal is to work with the youth of Union County to build them up to be model citizens. Little League takes pride on teaching the youth to show character, courage, and loyalty.”

Glenn also addressed the benefits the county would receive from allowing the Little League to use its facilities.

“Some may ask if we allow Union County Little League to play at Timken what will it bring the community,” Glenn said. “The answer is future exposure.”

Glenn pointed out that Union County Little League “is aligned with South Carolina District 8 of the Little League Organization. The leagues in this district include Chester, Lake Wylie, Newport, and Fort Mill. At the completion of the season the league will play in the district tournament with the winner advancing to the state, then the region, and later the World Series. By being part of this organization we are allowed to make bids to host the tournaments bringing not only funds to our community with restaurants, hotels, and other small business expanders, but it will also bring media coverage.”

That media coverage would include WSPA which Glenn said “is one of the news outlets that cover the Little League tournaments. They may not all be seen televised, but clips are shown leading up to the World Series. Also, the 14-16-year-old World Series will be held in Easley, South Carolina. To me, Timken looks just as good if not better than those parks.”

Glenn asked council to give the Little League the same opportunities as other athletic organizations and help restore the faith of the League’s supporters in the community.

“As a citizen, board member, and parent I support Union County Little League and ask that you make the right decision and allow our youth to have the same opportunities as others in our community,” Glenn said. “I feel that many have lost faith in our community and we are working to show them that with hard work and dedication anything is possible.”

Garner then shared with council the Little League pledge:

I trust in God

I love my country

And will respect its laws

I will play fair

And strive to win

But win or lose

I will always do my best

“By instilling this pledge into the youth of Union County we’ll be showing them how to become model citizens,” Glenn said.

Glenn reminded council that this was not the first time that an athletic organization had come before it requesting the same privileges afforded other groups.

“In the past, many other teams have come before you in an effort for their team to use the Timken Sports Complex,” Glenn said. “For example, in March 2017, Tommy Ford, District Administrator for American Legion Baseball who is also President of Union County Dixie Youth, came before the council to request that his independent legion team be allowed the same opportunity as the historical Post 22 Legion Team and use Timken Sports Complex as their home field. He requested that council be fair by giving both teams the same rights at Timken Sports Complex as they do any other team.

“So today, almost two years later, we are requesting the same treatment,” she said. “We are not in any way trying to discourage any child who wants to play in the other league as we have exhibited through our positive behaviors during this entire ordeal by not speaking any negativity or social media exploitation of any league.”

Glenn reminded council that “in the past, no other league that has requested to play Timken Sports Complex has been denied and we do not want to be the first. Due to the numbers of both leagues we feel that it is feasible to split the fields with a Monday through Friday schedule. Our request tonight is that Union County Council votes to allow Union County Little League to have the same opportunities that other leagues in our community have with sharing the practice fields and allowing our registered players to have their games at Timken Sports Complex. Our opening day is scheduled for the weekend of March 22 and 23 and we need council to please take a vote tonight so that we can begin practicing in order to kick off the season.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_220px-Little_League_Baseball_-_Logo.jpg

Little League asking to play at Timken Complex

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.