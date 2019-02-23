UNION COUNTY — Dixie Youth Baseball is asking Union County Council to allow its teams to continue to play their games at the Timken Sports Complex and continue a partnership that has generated more than $500,000 in revenue for the facility over the past seven years.

During its February meeting on Tuesday, February 12, council heard a presentation from Tommy Ford, President of Dixie Youth Baseball in Union County, who asked that council allow Dixie Youth to continue to have sufficient access to the Timken Sports Complex. Ford began his address by pointing out that Dixie Youth Baseball has been a part of Union County for nearly 70 years. In addition to its longevity as a part of the community, Ford pointed out that Dixie Youth Baseball was youth baseball for generations of Union County residents.

“I’ve been involved in baseball in Union County between 45 and 50 years at all levels of baseball,” Ford said. “Dixie Youth Baseball has been around since 1953. If you played youth baseball between 1953 and today you played Dixie Youth Baseball.”

Ford said he was one of those who played Dixie Youth Baseball when they were young, in his case beginning in 1958, the same year he said that the Union Rotary Club began its sponsorship of Dixie Youth. In the those days, Ford said Dixie Youth did not have a facility like the Timken Sports Complex to practice and play in.

“When we started out, we used to play in cow pastures and it took us a lot of years to get where we could play in a place like Timken,” Ford said.

For the past seven years, however, Dixie Youth Baseball has played at the Timken Sports Complex, a relationship that Ford said has benefited not only Dixie Youth, but also the complex and the county.

“Since 2012 we have hosted eight state championship tournaments and seven minor events which were district championship tournaments at Timken Sports Complex,” Ford said. “It is estimated we have brought in over a half a million dollars hosting tournaments.”

“We are asking to continue to use Timken Sports Complex,” he said. “We have partnered with Timken Sports Complex, we have been their main source of income since 2012.”

Ford called on council to allow Dixie Youth Baseball to continue providing the youth of Union County with the opportunity to play baseball by allowing the organization to continue to play its games at Timken Sports Complex as it has for the past seven years.

“We are asking to continue to use Timken Sports Complex,” Ford said. “We have to play at least 12 regular season games to be eligible for post-season. Because of the number of teams we have we have to use Timken Sports Complex at least four days of the week. That’s not counting rain outs.”

Despite the longevity of the organization and its role in community athletics for generations and how it has benefited the Timken Sports Complex, Ford said there are a those who often confuse Dixie Youth with another youth athletic organization.

“A lot of people get confused about Dixie Youth Baseball and Little League,” Ford said. “It is Dixie Youth Baseball and it always has been Dixie Youth Baseball and not Little League. We’ve been a team since 1953 and we remain Dixie Youth Baseball.”

Dixie Youth seeks to continue playing at Timken

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

