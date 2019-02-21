FBLA to sponsor Miss UCHS Pageant

Image courtesy of Union County High School The Union County Career and Technical Center’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will host the the Miss Union County High School Pageant on Saturday, February 23. Pictured are the 11 young ladies who will be competing for the title of “Miss Union County High School” and the young gentlemen who will serve as their escorts. Image courtesy of Union County High School The Union County Career and Technical Center’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will host the the Miss Union County High School Pageant on Saturday, February 23. Pictured are the 11 young ladies who will be competing for the title of “Miss Union County High School” and the young gentlemen who will serve as their escorts.

UNION COUNTY — This is the third year the Union County Career and Technical Center’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will be hosting the Miss Union County High School Pageant. FBLA uses the proceeds to fund service projects for Union County and competition for its members.

FBLA

This year’s FBLA participated in the Trick or Treat on Main Street and started a reading project with students from Monarch Elementary School. The senior members go to Monarch Elementary the second Friday of the month and read and leave a book for the student to develop a personal library at home. FBLA has also sponsored a clothing drive for several organizations in Union. FBLA members went to Regionals in Spartanburg last month and State will be in Charleston in March.

Miss UCHS Pageant

The Miss UCHS Pageant will include senior girls from Union County High School. They will compete in a Pre-Interview, On Stage Introduction, Theme Wear, Casual Wear and Evening Wear. The contestant with the highest score from each category will receive an award. The four contestants with the highest combined score will answer an On-Stage question to determine the new 3rd Runner-Up, 2nd Runner-Up and 1st Runner-Up, and Miss UCHS. FBLA will also present awards for Miss Photogenetic, People’s Choice, Miss Congeniality, and Miss Cover Queen.

The young lady crowned Miss UCHS will receive a $200 scholarship, trophy, sash, and a crown.

Students from the school and Unique Steps will provide entertainment.

The senior males from FBLA will be introduced to the audience. They will also escort the contestants during evening wear competition.

Contestants

Contestants in the pageant are:

• Anna Harris

• Baylee Butler

• Carmen Silwa

• Caroline Gallman

• Jadyn Kimbrell

• Jenna Bright

• Justyce McClintock

• Larissa Horne

• Lauren Brewington

• Tiffany Childers

• Tyanna Porter

Escorts

Their escorts are:

• Benjamin L. Stone

• Derek M. Young

• Jamare`e J. Harris

• Lewis B. McBeth

• Aquell N. Lopez

• Noah P. Threadgill

• Trey K. Parks

The Miss Union County High School Pageant will be held Saturday, February 23 at 7 p.m. in the Union County High School cafeteria. Advance tickets are $8 and may be purchased from any contestant or at the high school. Tickets are $10 at the door.

