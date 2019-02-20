Big Buck postponed due to weather

Photo courtesy of GNCC Racing The grounds that would have served as the site of the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on February 23 and 24 and kicked off the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series have been flooded by the heavy rains Union County has received in recent days. Because of this and an unfavorable weather forecast for the remainder of the week, Big Buck has been postponed and will be rescheduled. Photo courtesy of GNCC Racing The grounds that would have served as the site of the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on February 23 and 24 and kicked off the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series have been flooded by the heavy rains Union County has received in recent days. Because of this and an unfavorable weather forecast for the remainder of the week, Big Buck has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Racer Productions, organizers of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series Presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship announces that due to severe weather conditions it has been forced to postpone and reschedule this weekend’s Big Buck, the opening round of the 2019 GNCC Series, in Union, SC. The rescheduled date will be announcement as soon as possible.

The postponement was necessary due to heavy rainfall in the immediate vicinity of the event location all week long, as well as an unfavorable weather forecast for the remainder of the week throughout the area, with rain not scheduled to subside until Sunday morning. Forecasted weather activity throughout the mid-Atlantic states presents unfavorable travel conditions for individuals from areas north of the race as well, and the potential for serious localized flooding throughout the southeastern U.S. remains high.

“The woods are flooded, and it’s not going to get any better,” reported a frustrated Jeff Russell, GNCC Trail Boss. “We had everyone done, all set-up, and it just wouldn’t stop raining. And apparently it’s not going to stop. We can’t park the fields, and I’m pretty sure our rigs are stuck here until next week. If I thought it was going to get better, I would go for it, but there’s too much at risk.”

“The decision to reschedule the Big Buck is obviously difficult and disappointing, as we know that just as our event team is excited to get the series underway and catchup with our race family after the winter break, so are all of our riders, teams, sponsors and spectators. However, GNCC takes its responsibility to produce the best events possible seriously, and we believe that it is in the best interest of the entire GNCC Racing community to move the race to a later date when conditions will be more favorable and less dangerous,” stated Tim Cotter, Event Director. “We are evaluating our options and will announce the rescheduled date as quickly as possible. We are mindful of the competition calendars of our teams and will do our best to accommodate them. We regret the need to postpone the event but are confident this decision is in the overall best interest of our entire GNCC community.”

All pre-entered riders will receive a refund of their entry fee within the next 7 days.

2019 GNCC season opener to be rescheduled