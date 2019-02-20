Praying to God for encouragement

Charles Warner | The Union Times “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” — John 3:16 Those words are the core, the foundation, the heart of Christianity. The Christian faith began with an act of love, the love of God for humanity, the one part of creation He made in His own image. He loved humanity enough to give His Only Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, as a living sacrifice for the sins of humanity so that all humans would be saved from the eternal consequences of lives lived without redemption from sin. The earthly life of Christ, including His birth and ministry, crucifixion and death, resurrection and ascension, were dedicated to the cause of human salvation. God loves us enough to do this, something Christians, the followers of Jesus Christ, know, and because they do they know that they must, in the service of Christ, love the rest of humanity as well. They must love others even when they are unlovable because they know Christ loved them even when they were. unlovable. (He also still loves them even those times when they are still unlovable. Christians are saved, not perfect, a great and humbling truth that all Christians know.) So God loves His children, all of His children, both saved and unsaved, and so do Christians, His saved children, and both He and they love you because they too want you to be saved through the acceptance of Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.

Read Revelation 21:1-7

The one who is victorious will, like them, be dressed in white. I will never blot out the name of that person from the book of life.

— Revelation 3:5 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, encourage us when we face challenges. Help us to persevere so that we may find victory in you. In the name Jesus. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Obstacles are an invitation to persevere in faith.

Charles Warner | The Union Times “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” — John 3:16 Those words are the core, the foundation, the heart of Christianity. The Christian faith began with an act of love, the love of God for humanity, the one part of creation He made in His own image. He loved humanity enough to give His Only Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, as a living sacrifice for the sins of humanity so that all humans would be saved from the eternal consequences of lives lived without redemption from sin. The earthly life of Christ, including His birth and ministry, crucifixion and death, resurrection and ascension, were dedicated to the cause of human salvation. God loves us enough to do this, something Christians, the followers of Jesus Christ, know, and because they do they know that they must, in the service of Christ, love the rest of humanity as well. They must love others even when they are unlovable because they know Christ loved them even when they were. unlovable. (He also still loves them even those times when they are still unlovable. Christians are saved, not perfect, a great and humbling truth that all Christians know.) So God loves His children, all of His children, both saved and unsaved, and so do Christians, His saved children, and both He and they love you because they too want you to be saved through the acceptance of Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.