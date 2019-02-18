Multiplication Sundae Celebration

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These third grade students at Foster Park Elementary School look like they are really enjoying the ice cream sundaes they earned for learning their multiplication tables. The students earned the treat ingredient by ingredient for every 10 multiplication facts they completed on their 100 problem timed test. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These third grade students at Foster Park Elementary School look like they are really enjoying the ice cream sundaes they earned for learning their multiplication tables. The students earned the treat ingredient by ingredient for every 10 multiplication facts they completed on their 100 problem timed test.

UNION — Third graders at Foster Park Elementary School had a little extra motivation to learn their multiplication facts.

Students had the opportunity to earn the ingredients to build their own ice cream sundae. For every ten multiplication facts they completed on their 100 problem timed test, they earned an ingredient.

In January their hard work paid off. They were able to build and enjoy their ice cream sundaes.

What a tasty motivation to learn their multiplication facts!!!!

