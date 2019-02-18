Having fun while learning at BES

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School tested each other’s knowledge of the Great Depression using board games they designed based on the history of the era. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School tested each other’s knowledge of the Great Depression using board games they designed based on the history of the era. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Using materials they brought from home and information they learned in class, fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School designed board games about the Great Depression. The board games were used by the students to test each other’s knowledge of the era as part of an in-class learning project. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Using materials they brought from home and information they learned in class, fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School designed board games about the Great Depression. The board games were used by the students to test each other’s knowledge of the era as part of an in-class learning project. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School recently created and played board games about the Great Depression. The in-class project was designed to help students enhance their knowledge of the era through playing the games. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School recently created and played board games about the Great Depression. The in-class project was designed to help students enhance their knowledge of the era through playing the games. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School fifth grade students recently studied the Great Depression and to test each other’s knowledge of the era, using materials they brought from home to make board games based on what they’d learned. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School fifth grade students recently studied the Great Depression and to test each other’s knowledge of the era, using materials they brought from home to make board games based on what they’d learned.

BUFFALO — Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary worked in groups to create board games about the Great Depression.

This was an in-class project where students used materials they brought from home and knowledge learned about this time period to design board games.

These games were played in class to test one another.

Students design history-based board games