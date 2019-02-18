Accelerated Reader Celebration

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students got to take part in Foster Park Elementary School’s 1st Semester AR Celebration for meeting their first semester AR goal. AR stands for Accelerated Reader, a computer program that helps teachers and librarians manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students got to take part in Foster Park Elementary School’s 1st Semester AR Celebration for meeting their first semester AR goal. AR stands for Accelerated Reader, a computer program that helps teachers and librarians manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice.

UNION — Accelerated Reader (AR) is a computer program that helps teachers and librarians manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice.

Students pick out books on their own level and read them at their own pace. When finished, students take a short quiz on the computer. (Passing the quiz is an indication that the students understood what was read.) Accelerated Reader gives children, teachers, and librarians feedback based on the quiz results, which the teacher then uses to help students set goals and direct ongoing reading practice.

Each year, Foster Park Elementary School rewards students for meeting their goal each semester. On January 31, the students who met their first semester AR goal got to attend the 1st Semester AR Celebration. Students enjoyed getting up close and personal with some reptiles and amphibians from the Spartanburg Science Center. Afterward, they were treated to a catered lunch from the Dairi-O.

The AR Celebrations serve as great motivators each year to encourage FPES students to read, read, read.

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students got to take part in Foster Park Elementary School’s 1st Semester AR Celebration for meeting their first semester AR goal. AR stands for Accelerated Reader, a computer program that helps teachers and librarians manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_1st-AR-Celebration.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students got to take part in Foster Park Elementary School’s 1st Semester AR Celebration for meeting their first semester AR goal. AR stands for Accelerated Reader, a computer program that helps teachers and librarians manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice.

For the first semester at FPES