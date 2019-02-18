It’s a blast at Buffalo on Friday

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Each Friday they have a “Buffalo Blast” at Buffalo Elementary School to reward students who have had good behavior all week. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Each Friday they have a “Buffalo Blast” at Buffalo Elementary School to reward students who have had good behavior all week.

BUFFALO — Each week at Buffalo Elementary, students and PTA volunteers look forward to the Buffalo Blast on Fridays!

Students who have good behavior all week are able to buy snacks from the weekly canteen.

Students work hard all week for this weekly good behavior incentive!

Weekly event a reward for good behavior