January Students of the Month

BUFFALO — At Buffalo Elementary, we believe character matters. Each month, we focus a different character trait to help students grow into well-rounded individuals who will be ready for all that is yet to come in their lives. The character trait focus for January was trustworthiness.

The following Students of the Month were recently recognized for demonstrating great character:

5K: Parker Faile, Tatyana Jeter, and Cruz Crawford

1st grade: Serenity Caldwell, Taylan Tucker, Lonnie Edwards, E’Coryan Young, Ji’Nysia Sims, and Ryleigh McJunkin

2nd grade: Quan Beacham, Adrianne Liles, Zykeem Dawkins, and James Lee

3rd grade: Zyshaun Rogers, Xavier Rufrano, Antoine Smith, Brayden Howell, Aiden Albright, and Jasper Shropshire

4th grade: Aryah Johnson, Stella Phillips, Amari Route, and Kaden Malpass

5th grade: Reid Barnado, Aiden Watkins, Carson Petrie, Grant Harris, and Mykia Smith

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These are the Buffalo Elementary School Students of the Month for January. They received this honor for demonstrating the character trait of trustworthiness.

