Eller is Teacher of the Year

BUFFALO — Congratulations to Mrs. Ashley Eller for being named Buffalo Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year! Mrs. Eller has been teaching at Buffalo Elementary for 11 years. She attended Columbia College where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Special Education in 2004. After five years of teaching, she earned her Master of Education Degree in 2010 from Southern Wesleyan University.

Mrs. Eller has been an educator for 14 years. She began teaching in Laurens District 56 from 2004 to 2006 and has taught in Union County Schools since 2006. She taught at Foster Park for one year and at Buffalo Elementary for 11 years. In those 14 years, she has served as a classroom teacher in a special education self-contained classroom, an interventionist, and as a resource teacher/learning specialist.

Mrs. Eller has been married to Andy Eller for 12 years and together they have three children: Kayla (20), Anna (10), and Andrew (7). Kayla is a student at Spartanburg Community College and Anna and Andrew both attend Buffalo Elementary. Mrs. Eller is very active in her church, New Hope Baptist in Buffalo. She is a choir member, Vacation Bible School teacher, and former Sunday School teacher. She is also a member of the educational sorority Delta Kappa Gamma Sigma Chapter. In her spare time, she loves to spend time with her family and friends. She is also a former dance instructor in Union County.

Mrs. Eller is described by her colleagues as kind, calm, considerate, compassionate, supportive, and hardworking. She is dedicated to her job and her students and gives 100% in all she does. It is evident that every decision she makes is made with her students in mind and what is best for them. Her colleagues see her as someone you can depend on and to go to for advice and solutions. Whereever you see her, she is always smiling and positive. She is a genuine soul who loves her students and her school. Mrs. Eller gives her all to her school whether it is through devoting her time, her talents, or her killer dance moves! She is willing to help out and lend an ear any time.

Anyone can tell that she loves her job, her students, and Buffalo Elementary School. She goes the extra mile to ensure the success of her students. She is a super teacher, often referred to as “Super E.” Mrs. Eller is a mentor and friend to everyone at BES and is an amazing role model to any educator. The love and passion for children and teaching she displays shines through and impacts the lives of her students every day.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_BES-Teacher-of-the-Year-1.jpg

At Buffalo Elementary School