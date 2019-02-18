Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students at Foster Park Elementary School have been elected representatives of the Save the Children after school program by their fellow students. The representatives are (front row) Ethan White, Ke’Arri Porter, KaNyla Salter, (back row) Deondra Hill, Dakota Burnett, Zion Williams, Adrianna Johnson and Morgan Williams. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students at Foster Park Elementary School have been elected representatives of the Save the Children after school program by their fellow students. The representatives are (front row) Ethan White, Ke’Arri Porter, KaNyla Salter, (back row) Deondra Hill, Dakota Burnett, Zion Williams, Adrianna Johnson and Morgan Williams.

UNION — A person of character knows the difference between right and wrong, sets a good example, and makes the world a better place. People of character live according to the “Six Pillars of Character.”

The Six Pillars of Character are Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.

Representatives of the Save the Children after school program at Foster Park Elementary School were elected by their peers in each Enrichment rotation. During the Enrichment rotation character education is covered throughout the year. The students are introduced to a new character education word each month.

Some of the representatives’ responsibilities are: modeling hall procedures, helping after school tutor with necessary materials, bathroom monitor, reading buddy during GIRP, participate in school programs, serve as special greeters at family events, help to coordinate cards for veterans and nursing home visits, and enjoy lunch with the dignitaries, School Board Members and parents on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The current representatives are:

• Ethan White

• Ke’Arri Porter

• KaNyla Salter

• Deondra Hill

• Dakota Burnett

• Zion Williams

• Adrianna Johnson

• Morgan Williams

FPES ‘Save the Children’ representatives