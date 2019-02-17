Man opens fire on deputies

Gerald Wright Gerald Wright

UNION COUNTY — Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responding to a report of a burglar at a residence in the Enoree Community this (Sunday) morning found themselves under fire.

No, the burglar wasn’t shooting at them, it was the homeowner who had called them to the scene.

Furthermore, while shooting at the deputies the man also set fire to his home while he was still in it.

A press release issued this afternoon by the Union County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies were dispatched this morning to 110 JRM Rec Road in the Enoree Community in reference to a possible burglary and while investigating the scene the homeowner shot at them.

The press release states deputies were dispatched to the residence after the homeowner, Gerald Franklin Wright, 60, dialed 911 telling dispatch that he heard someone try to damage his vehicle. It states Wright told dispatch that when he went outside to investigate he witnessed an unknown individual run towards his outbuildings so he fired two shots in the air trying to scare this person off.

Dispatch, the press release states, advised deputies en route to the scene of what Wright had told them and that he had fired his weapon. Once deputies arrived, the press release states Wright placed his weapon back inside of his home and spoke with the deputies. The press release states the deputy on scene advised Wright that he had investigators coming, along with the K-9 Unit. It states that once the deputy explained this, he advised Wright to stay inside of his home while deputies investigated and to allow the K-9 Unit bloodhounds to work.

That, however, did not happen.

“Once the investigators and bloodhounds arrived, they began a track and a short time later Mr. Gerald Wright came outside of his home on the front porch screaming profanity at deputies,” Union County Sheriff David Taylor said. “At this time, he raised his rifle and shot numerous times at the deputies.”

Taylor said that deputies took cover and demanded that Wright put down his rifle, only to discover that he was attempting to barricade himself in the house.

“While taking cover by any means available, deputies continued to demand that Mr. Wright lower his weapon,” Taylor said. “The deputies could not continue to keep Mr. Wright in their sights became of fear of being shot. By the time deputies were able to check Mr. Wright’s position, they noticed he had retreated back inside his home and what sounded like him attempting to barricade himself by blocking the door and windows with his furniture.”

It was at this point that the deputies called for the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team (SRT) to be dispatched to the scene.

While waiting for the SRT to arrive, Taylor said deputies remained behind cover and continued to try to talk Wright into giving himself up.

“Deputies attempted to call Mr. Wright on his phone, but it kept going to voice mail,” Taylor said, adding that deputies also attempted several times to yell for Wright “to come outside, but still received no response.”

The press release states that once the SRT arrived, deputies took up various tactical positions and continued to try to get Wright to come out of the house. While doing this, the report states deputies saw what appeared to be flames coming from inside of the building. It states that Wright had set his home on fire in two different locations.

Fire departments and the Union County EMS were dispatched to the scene even as deputies continued to try to get Wright to come out of his home for his own safety. The report states that after a few minutes deputies positioned at the back of the house noticed the back door opening and Wright walking out the door. It states deputies ordered Wright to get on the ground and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Cleared by EMS at the scene, the press release states Wright was transported to the Union County Jail where he was booked on the charges of Attempted Murder, Simple Possession Of Marijuana, and Arson 3rd Degree.

The press release states that the Cross Keys, Southside, and Buffalo fire departments along with fire departments from Spartanburg County arrived to battle the fire. Despite their best efforts, the press release states the fire departments were unable to save Wright’s house from the flames. However, the press release states the rifle used by Wright was located and secured as evidence.

Taylor expressed his concern about the incident, pointing out that this was the second time in less than two months that his deputies had been shot at.

“This profession is getting more dangerous and us, as deputies, are constantly putting our lives on the line for more serious situations,” Taylor said. “My deputies are underpaid and it’s time for them to get the compensation they deserve.”

The press release states that this is an on-going investigation and that more information could be released at a later date.

Gerald Wright https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_wright-gerald-0000034941-1.jpg Gerald Wright

Sets his house on fire as well