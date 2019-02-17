Housing, schools & drug testing

UNION COUNTY — What are the problems that are preventing Union County from building on the successes of the past four years and going on to achieve even greater success?

Achievements

That was the subject of a report by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart to Union County Council Tuesday evening. Hart began by looking at the achievements of the past four years in the following areas:

• Infrastructure

— 150 county roads resurfaced

— $8 million in funding secured for SC 49, SC 72, and US 176

— The construction of the new Bonham Fire Station

— The updating of the Union County EMS heaquarters

— The renovation of the Timken Sports Complex

— The renovation of the Union County Stadium

• Quality Of Life

— Development of walking trails in Lockhart

— The reorganization of county recreational sports

— New clothing retailer recruited

• Economic Development

— $280 million in new investment

— 300 new jobs created

— The development of the new spec building through a public/private partnership

• Education

— Creation of the Union County Scholarship

— Opening of the Mechatronics Program at the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus

— The establishment of the USC Union School of Nursing

• Healthcare

— Partnered with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System to take over local hospital operations

— Recruitment of new primary care providers

• Operational

— Improved financial controls including updated procurement procedures

— County budget balanced

• Tax Relief

— Achieved through the Local Option Sales Tax

Sounds great, doesn’t it? Of course it does, these are all good things, accomplishments, both completed and ongoing, that the community can be proud of. They are also the basis on which the county can move forward, building on them to enjoy even greater success in the years ahead.

Maybe.

Challenges

Hart’s report also included a review of the challenges facing the county, challenges that could hold it back as it attempts to move forward and even undermine the achievements of recent years.

Those challenges are:

• A population that is flat or even slightly declining.

A community with a declining population — especially when it is caused by the young moving away because of a lack of opportunity locally — means fewer families with children which means fewer students in school which means fewer workers for business and industry which means fewer customers for local merchants which means less tax revenue for government services such as schools, law enforcement, fire protection, road and bridge maintenance, public healthcare, etc.

• A local workforce that is in full employment with industry having a great deal of difficulty staffing operations.

“Full employment” does not actually mean everyone has a job, only that the unemployment rate has fallen to a level below which it is unlikely to fall further. In Union County, the unemployment rate is approximately 5 percent, meaning that there are a pool of unemployed that could possibly be tapped by industry to meet its needs but is not being tapped.

Why?

Hart said Tuesday that industry is telling him and other local economic development officials that all too often many of the people who are now applying for work cannot pass a drug test and because of that they are not getting hired and industry is continuing to struggle to find workers.

• No local organized housing developments such as subdivisions.

Hart said that when local officials talk with industry about living in Union County, they are told that one of the impediments to their staff living here is there is nowhere to buy a new, modern home in a protected area like a subdivision. As a result, while the industry may locate operations here, its personnel often live outside the county.

This lack of housing desired by industrial and other professionals who work in Union County is one of the factors contributing to the county’s inability to attract people, especially families, and reverse the decline of its population.

• Great difficulty recruiting additional quality of life assets to the community such as restaurants, hotels, a movie theater, bowling alley, etc.

Hart said this is a difficulty caused by the population trends within the county which cause such businesses to decline to locate here due to a lack of a large enough customer base to support them. Thisin turn reinforces the ongoing decline of the county’s population as people decide not to move here and/or leave because of a lack of those quality of life assets.

In other words, they feel like “there’s nothing to do here.”

• The (negative) perception regarding the local school district in terms of quality of education/opportunity.

Hart said that this was another issue raised by industry about considering locating Union County, especially where staff members with families and/or considering starting families are concerned. He said the industries tell him and other economic development officials that local schools are not rated well and because of that staff members with children or planning on having children often live outside the county.

Proposed Solutions

To address these challenges, Hart proposed the following solutions:

1. A public/private partnership to generate new housing product in Union County.

2. Improve school district ratings by implementing strategies to improve key metrics by which school performance is judged.

District Report Card Results

Remember those report cards you got in school? Well, schools and school districts get them as well, and, like you when you got a bad one, they have to work on doing better in order to get a better report card.

Hart wants to help the local school district and its constituent schools do just that and to achieve that goal, he proposed the formation of “a cross functional team consisting of 3-4 school board members, school administration, county representative, community representatives, business representatives, and faith commuity representatives. The function of the committee would be to develop and propose strategies to school board which would address deficiencies in state report card results thereby improving school performance and perception of local school system. School Board would make the final decision regarding implementation of any proposed strategies.”

As for how important this is to the future of Union County, Hart said that “by hook or by crook, school district performance must be improved.”

The challenges facing Union County

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

