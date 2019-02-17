Abbeville County vs. Union County

UNION COUNTY — It was the Abbeville County School District versus the Union County School District at Tuesday’s Union County Council meeting and no they weren’t playing football.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart addressed council about the challenges facing the county as it attempts to move forward in the years ahead. Hart said one of those challenges is the negative view of the Union County School District often held by industries the county is attempting to recruit. He said these industries tell him and other economic development officials that local schools are not rated well and because of that their staff members with children or planning on having children often choose to live outside the county even if they work here.

Hart presented council and those in attendance with data from the 2018 State Report on the school districts of South Carolina. He compared data on Abbeville County — which he described as being in many ways Union County’s “sister county” because of the similiarities between the two — a comparison that, while not exactly a cause for celebration in Abbeville County — was often unfavorable to Union County.

Of the data he shared with council, Hart said the most shocking part of the report concerned the subject of “Second Grade Students On-track for Third Grade Success in ELA and Math.” According to the report, 82 percent of the second grade students in Abbeville County were on track for success in ELA (English Language Arts) in the third grade, but only 5.70 percent were in Union County. In Math, the report states 76.30 percent of second grade students in Abbeville County were on track for success in Math in the third grade, but only 5.10 percent were in Union County.

The report also contained data on the following areas:

• SC Ready English Language Arts And Mathematics

— English Language Arts (Reading and Math)

In the Abbeville School District, 49.60 percent of students met or exceeded requirements in English Language Arts compared to 29.30 percent in Union County.

— Mathematics

In the Abbeville School District, 62.60 percent of students met or exceeded requirements in Mathematics compared to 33.40 percent in Union County.

• End Of Course Assessment Results In English I and Algebra I

— English I

In the Abbeville School District, 63.10 percent of students scored C or higher in English I compared to 40.0 percent in Union County.

— Algebra I

In the Abbeville School District, 79.30 percent of students scored C or higher in Algebra I compared to 45 percent in Union County.

• Prime Instructional Time

In the Abbeville School District, Prime Instructional Time was 87.1 percent, down from 89.7 percent the previous year.

Prime Instruction Time in Union County, however, was 88.3 percent, up from 86.8 percent.

• Graduation Rate

— On-Time Graduation Rate

In the Abbeville School District, the On-Time Graduation Rate was 83.90 percent compared to 76 percent in Union County.

— Four-Year Cohort Graduation Rate

The Four-Year Cohort Graduation Rate in the Abbeville County School District was 85.40 percent in 2015, 83.90 percent in 2016, 87.80 percent in 2017, and 83.90 percent in 2018.

In Union County, the Four-Year Cohort Graduation Rate was 73.90 percent in 2015, 73.0 percent in 2016, 75.60 percent in 2017, and 76.0 percent in 2018.

• SCPASS Science And Social Studies

— Science

In the Abbeville School District, 64.20 percent of students met or exceeded requirements in Science compared to 38.70 percent in Union County.

— Social Studies

In the Abbeville School District, 82.40 percent of students met or exceeded requirements in Social Studies compared to 61.80 percent in Union County.

• End Of Course Assessment Results In Biology And US History and the Constitution

— Biology

In the Abbeville School District, 53.50 percent of students scored a C or higher in Biology compared to 45.80 percent in Union County.

— US History And The Constitution

In the Abbeville School District, 45.80 percent of students scored a C or higher in US History and the Constitution compared to 36.90 percent in Union County.

• Financial Data

— Average Teacher Salary

In the Abbeville School District, the average teacher salary was $47,735, down from $48,089 the previous year.

The average teacher salary in Union County was $47,750, down from $48,342 the previous year.

— Percent Of Expenditures For Instruction

In the Abbeville School District, the percentage of expenditures for instruction was 57.7 percent, down from 56.6 percent the previous year.

The percenage of expenditures for instruction in Union County was 58.4 percent, up from 56.5 percent the previous year.

— Percent Of Expenditures For Teacher Salaries

In the Abbeville School District, the percentage of expenditures for teacher salaries was 54.7 percent, up from 51.6 percent the previous year.

The percenage of expenditures for teacher salaries in Union County was 55.4 percent, up from 51.5 percent the previous year.

— Average Administrator Salary

In the Abbeville School District, the average administrator salary was $75,387, down from $78,059 the previous year.

The average administrator salary in Union County was $80,612, up from $80,001 the previous year.

— Dollars Spent Per Pupil (Federal, State & Local)

In the Abbeville School District, the expenditure was $10,538, up from $9,890 the previous year.

The expenditure in Union County was $9,028, up from $8,824 the previous year.

— Percent Of Students In Poverty (TANF, Medicaid, SNAP, Foster Child, Homeless Or Migrant)

In the Abbeville School District, 69.1 percent of students were in poverty, up from 68.1 percent the previous year.

In Union County, 76.9 percent of students were in poverty, up from 75.3 percent the previous year.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Abbeville-County-School-District.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3-1.jpg

Hart compares the two school districts

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.