Prioritizing the needs of Union

UNION — The continued revitalization of downtown Union, infrastructure improvements, increasing the availability of affordable housing, and more street lighting are among the priorities of the City of Union’s “Prioritized Community Needs List.”

In a presentation to Union City Council Tuesday evening, Kim Herndon of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments said that, in order to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, the City of Union had to finalize its Priority Community Needs List. Herndon said this was necessary in order for the city to be eligible for CDBG funds it must have a current Priority Needs List in place. She then presented council with the 2017 Priority Needs List which she said could be used a starting point to develop a new list.

That 2017 Priority Needs List included the following priorities:

1. A new “Class A” fire pumper truck.

2. Infrastructure improvements and continued revitalization efforts in the Union Mill Village (to include Ravencroft, Evans, Monroe, and O’Shields streets) and in the Monarch area in cooperation with Union County and improvements in the Foster Street area.

3. Demolition of dilapidated houses in the City of Union.

4. Continue revitalization efforts in downtown Union to include additional streetscape, building renovation, and beautification projects.

5. Upgrade of sidewalk, water, sewer services, and drainage and street problems in the city.

6. Seeks ways to conduct neighborhood improvements in the Carson and Cornwell streets neighborhood.

7. Increase available affordable housing for low- and moderate-income, disabled and elderly citizens.

8. Continue activities to support economic development in order to create jobs for low- and moderate-income persons.

9. Roadway safety improvements.

10. Improve and expand recreation, health care and cultural facilities.

11. Implement a gateway and beautification plan.

12. Promote fair housing opportunities to all citizens.

Of the priorities listed in the 2017 Community Priority List, the city is already in the process of acquiring the new fire truck and has done the infrastructure improvements in the Foster Street area. Council removed these items from the list and advanced the other items in ranking and added a Community Dog Park and installation of more street lighting as the 12th item on the priority list.

The demolition of dilapidated housing is a continuous project that council allocates funds for each year in the city budget.

Economic Visionaries

Council also voted unanimously to sponsor the “Third Annual Economic Visionaries Event” in partnership with the Union County Development Board.

Prior to the vote, Mayor Harold Thompson reported to council that Spartanburg Community College and the Spartanburg Community College Foundation “will be hosting their Third Annual Economic Visionaries Event at the Marriott in Spartanburg, SC on March 19, 2019. This event recognizes four companies that are economic visionaries and are using their leadership skills to have successful business and influence the resources to make our community better for all of us.”

Thompson said SCC and the Foundation “are asking for event sponsorships in the amount of $1,250 for a table or $150 each for seats.”

In addition, Thompson said the Union County Economic Development Board had expressed an interest in being a co-sponsor with the city.

“Dalton Williams with the Union County Development Board has called in regards to sharing a table sponsorship with the city,” Thompson said. “Each entity will pay $625 and have 5 seats to fill at that table. Any additional seats required for City Council Members will be purchased by the city at the $150 level. Non-council member tickets will have to be purchased by the attendee.”

Council’s motion calls for the city and the development board to share a table sponsorship in the amount of $625 each.

Literary Festival

Council also voted unanimously to approve request from the USC Union Upcountry Literary Festival for a donation of $1,000 to support this year’s festival.

Thompson presented the recommendation for approval to council, pointing out that “the USC Union Upcountry Literary Festival promotes the sharing of culture, appreciation of literature and literacy, and learning. This free public event will include local, regional and national authors who will engage in reading, presentations, discussions, face-to-face conversations, and book signings as a means of increasing local interest in literacy and writing.”

Thompson said that “with contributions, USC Union Literary Festival is able to keep the event free and open to the public.”

The $1,000 contribution will come from the city’s Hospitality and Accommodations Fund.

This year’s Upcountry Literary Festival will be held March 22 & 23 at USC Union.

‘Shag Night’

Council also voted unanimously to be a sponsor for the Union County Health Care Foundation’s “Shag Night.”

Shag Night is the Health Care Foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year and this year the Foundation’s fundraising efforts are focused on supporting the new nursing program at the USC Union School of Nursing.

“This nursing program will not only benefit its students, but our community for years to come,” Foundation Executive Greta Bailey stated in a letter to council asking them to serve as a sponsor. “With your help, we can insure this year’s fundraiser will be a massive success for our nursing program! Help us make Shag Night our best ever, while making a difference in Union and supporting our new nursing program.“

The event, which will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 6 p.m. at the Union National Guard Armory, will include live and silent auctions, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and musical entertainment by the “Band of Oz” variety and beach music band.

In requesting the sponsorship, Bailey wrote “your participation will be recognized in the newspapers, on the radio and at the event.”

Council voted to be a Shag Night sponsor at the “Silver” level of $500. As a Silver sponsor, council will receive 6 tickets to the event.

‘Celebrate Seniors Day’

Council also voted to be a sponsor for Union County High School’s “Celebrate Seniors Day.”

In a letter requesting council serve as a sponsor, Sharon Johnson, Administrative Representative for Healthy U Behavioral Health Services wrote that Celebrate Seniors Day is sponsored by both her organization and the Union County School District and is designed to encourage high school students to celebrate being seniors safely.

“Since its inception, this event continues to be a successful program that encourages our youth to live life to the fullest by celebrating this milestone without the use of drugs or alcohol,” Johnson wrote. “We are grateful for the support of those who have helped fund this event each year. “

Johnson wrote that Celebrate Seniors Day “is planned for May 17, 2019 at the Union County High School. This event will feature a time of recognition, emphasizing each student’s success, as well as a cookout where each student will receive a specially designed tee shirt.”

Council voted to be a Celebrate Seniors Day sponsor at the “Silver” level of $450.

Demolition Bid

Council also voted unanimously to award the bid for the demolition of Water Plant Clearwell to Demtek, LLC for $49,944.

Budget Workshop

Council also voted unanimously to approve March 25, 26, and 27 as the dates for the 2019-2020 Annual Budget Work Session.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

