Alleged meth trafficker arrested

Carolyn Willard Carolyn Willard Terry Howell Terry Howell Tommy Willard Tommy Willard

UNION COUNTY — The more than week-long search by the Union County Sheriff’s Office for a Buffalo resident accused of trafficking methamphetamine came to an end this week when the the man surrendered himself to law enforcement.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Tommy Mikel Willard had been located and arrested after he turned himself in to authorities on Thursday. He said that Willard’s arrest stemmed from an ongoing search by the Sheriff’s Office over the past nine days.

The press release states that on February 8, Taylor released a “Wanted Person Alert” announcing that Willard was being sought by the Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant had been executed on his residence at 1404 Main Street, Buffalo. In issuing the alert, Taylor said that deputies searched an out building at that location that had been converted into living quarters.

During the search, Taylor said that Willard, 44, a resident of that address, was detained by deputies and arrested at the scene for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana. As deputies searched the property based on the warrant, Taylor said they seized the following items:

• 36.590 ounces or 1.3 kilograms of Methamphetamine

• 3.5 ounces of Marijuana

• a Taurus 9mm pistol

• a Taurus .38 caliber revolver

• a Ruger .22 caliber rifle with pistol grip

• $4,096 in U.S. currency

Taylor said that Willard was then transported to the Union County Jail and booked for Possession of Marijuana. He said that Willard later made bond.

After what he described as a complete and thorough investigation was finished, Taylor said deputies sought and obtained additional warrants against Willard. He said the three additional charges against Willard are:

• Trafficking Methamphetamine

• Possession With Intent To Distributed Marijuana Within 1/2 Mile Of A School

• Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime (3 counts)

Before the warrants on these charges could be served, however, Taylor said Willard made bond. He said his office was searching for Willard and was asking for the public’s help in locating him.

“After the alert was disseminated we received several phone calls from concerned citizens about his possible locations,” Taylor said Friday. “Because of this we checked several locations looking for Mr. Willard and in turn he feels like this put the heat on him to ultimately push him to turn himself in.”

Others Arrested

Taylor said that during the search for Willard, one location that was searched was the residence of Terry Paul William Howell at 3061 Buffalo-West Springs Highway.

“While there, we discovered both Terry Howell and Carolyn Bea Willard, the sister of Tommy Willard Jr.,” Taylor said. “They both had been advised just a few days prior that we had active arrest warrants for her brother and that if they had any knowledge of his whereabouts they needed to let us know. We had information that they had been assisting Tommy by providing transportation to him along with providing him a change of clothes.”

Taylor said that it was noticed that Carolyn Willard had in her possession a “pipe” commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and because of this a search warrant was obtained for Howell’s residence. He said that after the search warrant was executed a television was found in the house that matched one that had been reported stolen from a nearby home. The search also turned up three illegal sawed-off shotguns that were seized by deputies.

As a result, Taylor said that Howell, 44, and Carolyn Willard, 34, 1404 Main Street, Buffalo, were subsequently arrested and charged with Obstruction Of Justice for helping Tommy Willard remain at-large; Unlawful Possession Of Methocarbomal, which Taylor said is a prescription-only medication for which neither Howell nor Carolyn Willard had a prescription for; Possession Of Stolen Goods for the TV set; and three counts of Possession Of A Sawed-Off Shotgun. He said that Carolyn Willard was also charged with Possession Of Methamphetamine Second Offense.

Taylor said that after turning himself in, Tommy Willard was booked in the Union County Jail and formally charged with, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distributed Marijuana Within 1/2 Mile Of A School, Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime (3 counts).

As of Friday afternoon, the Willards and Howell were still being held in the Union County Jail.

Carolyn Willard https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_willard-carolyn-0000002277-4-.jpg Carolyn Willard Terry Howell https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Terry-Paul-William-Howell.jpg Terry Howell Tommy Willard https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_willard-tommy-0000000198-4-.jpg Tommy Willard

Two others arrested in connection with case