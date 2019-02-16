Pray to grow in the image of Christ

Read John 14:15-21

You didn’t receive a spirit of slavery to lead you back again into fear, but you received a Spirit that shows you are adopted as [God’s] children. With this Spirit, we cry, “Abba, Father.”

— Romans 8:15 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear Father, help us to grow into the image of your son and our brother, Jesus Christ. Thank you for always being with us and reassuring us when we feel alone. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I am loved as a member of God’s family.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The truest form of true love is the love of Christ for each and every one of us. It was because of that love that Christ left Heaven and became human. It was because of that love that Christ preached and healed and performed other miracles during the short time He was on Earth. It was because of that love that Christ, who could have easily resisted, submitted to abuse, torture and, finally, an agonizing death on the cross. Even greater than all this, it was because of that love that Christ triumphed over death, hell, and the grave to return to life three days after being killed. It was because of that love that Christ became a living sacrifice for our sins, providing all who will accept Him as their Lord and Savior with eternal salvation. No one else could do that because no one else can love each and every one of us like Christ does. So accept the love of Christ and love Him with all your heart and soul as your Lord and Savior, always remembering that He deserves our love and devotion because no one else has ever or will ever love us enough to live, die, and live again for us.