Goodwill coming to Union County

Charles Warner | The Union Times During his address to Union County Council Tuesday evening, Darren L. Wright, Vice President of Career Development Services for Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, announced that his organization is locating a Goodwill Store and Job Connection Center in Union County, The facility, which will be located in the former Belk building in the West Towne Shopping Plaza, will be the organization's first in Union County. Image courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina The former Belk Building in the West Towne Shopping Plaza will be the home of the new Goodwill Store and Job Connection Center. Plans are for the facility, which will be operated by Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, to open in April. It will be Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina's first facility in Union County. Image courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina This is an artist's rendition of what the new Goodwill Store and Job Connection Center will look like when it opens in April. The facility, which will be the first Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina facility in Union County, will be located in the former Belk building in the West Towne Shopping Plaza. The facility will be a retail store and job training center and employ 20 associates.

UNION COUNTY — “The Power of Work” is coming to Union County.

In an address to Union County Council Tuesday evening, Darren L. Wright, Vice President of Career Development Services for Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, announced that the organization, in partnership with Union County and the City of Union, will be opening up its first facility in Union County.

Wright, a Union native, said that the new “Goodwill Store and Job Connection Center” will be located in the former Belk Building at 441 North Duncan Bypass in the West Towne Shopping Plaza. He said the building, which is approximately 29,000 square feet in size, will be one of the largest Goodwill facility in the 16 counties of the Upstate and Midlands served by his organization. Wright said that the facility, will include a 12,000 square-foot retail store and an 1,100 square-foot Job Connection and training room with the rest of the building serving as warehouse, donation center, and processing areas. He said the facility, which is scheduled to open by late April, will employ approximately 20 associates.

In his address to council, Wright pointed to the Goodwill slogan “The Power of Work” which he said sums up the philosophy and mission of Goodwill Industries which “helps people become independent through education and training leading to employment.” While people mainly think of Goodwill as a place to drop off clothing and other items they no longer want to be resold through the organizations’s retail stores, Wright said that this is only part of what Goodwill does, though this is where that process begins.

“I always say that Goodwill was recycling before recycling was cool,” Wright said. “We monetize donations to put people to work.”

Through its job training programs, Wright said Goodwill brings people who need jobs together with employers who have jobs, especially “priority populations.” He said those priority populations are:

• Individuals with disabilities

• Returning citizens

Wright said that “returning citizens” are those who are returning to society after being incarcerated. He pointed out that 700 of these returning citizens are released from the SC Department of Corrections each month at a cost to the state of $60 per day.

In fiscal 2017-2018, Wright said Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina served 2,128 of these individuals and placed 1,029 on them in jobs, a placement rate of 48.3 percent.

• Homeless

• Long-term unemployed

• Veterans

Wright said there are 204,000 veterans in South Carolina, 18,400 of whom live in poverty and 10,275 of whom are unemployed.

In fiscal 2017-2018, Wright said Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina served 682 veterans and placed 536 of them in jobs, a placement rate of 78.6 percent.

• Youth

Wright said that among the youth (a group defined as ages 16-24) in South Carolina the unemployment rate is 20.1 percent and 68,400 or 14.3 percent of this population does not have a high school diploma, a situation that he said needs to be addressed through apprenticeships, up-skilling, and credentials.

In fiscal 2017-2018, Wright said Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina served 1,552 of these youth and credentialed 405 of them.

Overall, Wright said that, as a “Workforce Partner,” Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina served 26,000 job seekers in fiscal 2017-2018 and placed 12,152 of them into employment. He said the average wage for those placed was $10-plus an hour and working more than 35 hours a week.

Wright said that through its Job Connection and Training Program, Goodwill provides “industry specific credentials” in the manufacturing, medical (CNA), construction, and logistics industries that enable those it serves to get jobs, all at no cost to those being served by the program.

“No one pays for opportunity provided through Goodwill,” Wright said.

Wright said that when it opens, the Union facility will join the 36 retail stores already operated by Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina in its 16-county service area. He said the 20 associates that will be employed there will be in addition to the 900 associates already employed by the organization.

(According to a brochure about Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, the associates employed earn more than minimum wage and are eligible for benefits such as healthcare coverage, paid vacation and sick time, and retirement savings.)

In addition, Wright said that the organization has already established six unattended donation centers in Union, bringing to 54 the number it operates throughout its service area. Two are located in the West Towne Shopping Plaza and the other four are at recycling centers around the county.

Hours

When the Goodwill Store and Job Connection opens, it will operate on the following schedules:

• Store: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

• Donation Center: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

• Job Connection: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Nationally

Wright said that nationwide, Goodwill is a powerhouse retail entity with:

• 247 million sales transactions

• 105 million donations

• 3.8 billions pounds collected

Nationally, Wright said that Goodwill operates through 158 independent, community-based Goodwill organizations. In both Canada and the United States there are a total of 3,300 Goodwill retail stores with a total of 129,000 employees.

A total of 2 million people are served by Goodwill in person and another 38 million through the virtual services it provides.

Wright pointed out that in fiscal 2017-2018, Goodwill connected 288,000 people nationwide with jobs. He said this means “one out of every 200 hires in the United States” are of persons served by Goodwill.

Persons interested in working at the Goodwill Store and Job Connection Center in Union can visit the Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina website (www.goodwillsc.org) where the jobs will be posted. They can also visit any other Goodwill Store and Job Connection Center for information and applications.

Will open facility in the former Belk building

