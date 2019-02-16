Big Buck returns to Union County

Photo by Ken Hill South Carolina’s own Steward Baylor Jr. is looking to earn the first win of the season in front of his hometown crowd at the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill South Carolina’s own Steward Baylor Jr. is looking to earn the first win of the season in front of his hometown crowd at the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill The Union County High School JROTC will be presenting the colors at the start of the afternoon pro races on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 at the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill The Union County High School JROTC will be presenting the colors at the start of the afternoon pro races on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 at the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill This year the GNCC Series celebrates its 23rd Annual Big Buck race which will be Saturday, February 23, and Sunday, February 24 in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill This year the GNCC Series celebrates its 23rd Annual Big Buck race which will be Saturday, February 23, and Sunday, February 24 in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill The 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 in Union County will kick off the 2019 GNCC season. Photo by Ken Hill The 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 in Union County will kick off the 2019 GNCC season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, returns to Union, South Carolina for the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on February 23 and 24. This year’s event will once again serve as the season opener, while also welcoming the Micro (50cc) ATV and bike riders to the event schedule for round one.

Riders will compete through an off-road course consisting of wooded trails, field sections, and unique obstacles on highly tuned dirt bikes and four-wheeled ATVs. Races will include top talent, such as U.S. National Champions and World Champions from Europe, Australia and New Zealand. America’s premier off-road racing series has been traveling to Union County since 1997, making it one of the oldest continuous stops on the circuit.

February 23 and 24 will kick off the 2019 GNCC season.February 23 and 24 will kick off the 2019 GNCC season.

This event also offers great opportunity for local racers to showcase their talents in front of their hometown crowd. Hailing from an hour away in Belton, South Carolina are the duo of Steward Baylor Jr. and his brother, Grant Baylor, who will compete in the premier XC1 Open Pro class on Sunday afternoon. Last season, Steward finished third overall in the National Championship standings after claiming the victory at the season finale race in Indiana. Steward will be aiming to earn the first win of the season in front of his hometown crowd on February 24.

After having shoulder surgery in October of 2017, Grant came into last season hoping to contest for an overall win. Grant would come close at several events, but would only manage to finish on the podium at three races. This season Grant is looking to come out swinging for his hometown crowd and is hopeful he can get that overall win this season.

South Carolina’s own Steward Baylor Jr. is looking to earn the first win of the season in front of his hometown crowd.South Carolina’s own Steward Baylor Jr. is looking to earn the first win of the season in front of his hometown crowd.

The GNCC On-Track School Program returns for the 2019 season with the first visit taking place at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School in Jonesville, South Carolina. The Jonesville school boasts over 590 students from kindergarten through eighth grade, and will take place from 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. in the gymnasium. The GNCC Racing On-Track Program is a free school program that focuses on goal setting, perseverance, motorcycle safety and anti-bullying. The presentation is centered around the ideas taught in school, but the message is delivered to students in a new and unique way making it a hit with the crowd.

The Union County High School JROTC will be presenting the colors at the start of the afternoon pro races on Saturday and Sunday, along with Mrs. Amy House performing the National Anthem. Over 1,900 racers are expected to compete at the Big Buck GNCC, and this event will draw several thousand spectators from the surrounding community, as well as all over the U.S., ultimately bringing an estimated $1.3 million in revenue to Union County and neighboring areas.

The event is co-sanctioned with SETRA, a series that produces local racing events in the Southeast, and will ultimately bring out a full slate of local racers. All local riders are invited and encouraged to compete in the event, as GNCC Racing offers classes for riders of all skill and experience levels. The amateur race entry fee is only $50 and racers can pre-register or sign up at the event. To learn more about GNCC Racing, refer to the GNCC 101 webpage.

The Union County High School JROTC will be presenting the colors at the start of the afternoon pro races on Saturday and Sunday.The Union County High School JROTC will be presenting the colors at the start of the afternoon pro races on Saturday and Sunday.

Local racers expected to compete Saturday, February 23 on ATVs will be: Cameron Abee (College A 16-21), Madison Macdonald (Women), Blaise Cooke (College A 16-21), Jaron Dawkins (College B 16-21), Sean Calvert (Junior B 22+), Dylan Turner (90 Limited 8-12), Justin Turner (Sport 15+), Chad Ledford (Junior A 22+), Tyler Nivens (Junior A 22+), Zachary Jones (Sportsman A/B), Haile Fowler (Girls 8-15), Chuck Norris (Sportsman A/B), Daniel Eger (24+ C), Steven Allen (40+ C), Tanner Hice (16-18 C), Bobby Clark (19+ C), and Nicholas Yarborough (19+ C).

Local racers expected to compete Sunday, February 24 on motorcycles will be: Steward Baylor Jr. (XC1 Open Pro), Grant Baylor (XC1 Open Pro), Jonathan Johnson (XC2 250 Pro), Taylor Garrett (Women), Ethan Pendleton (125 B/C), Zach Tussell (Open A), Hayden Abbott (Open C Junior 25+), Chase Furnas (Silver Masters B 55+), Stephen Harris (65cc 10-11), Todd Hawkins (Masters B 50+), Dustin Newman (Open C Junior 25+), Bobby Pearson (Silver Masters A 55+), Ashton Cash (85cc 7-11), 50cc Sr. 5-7), Alex Tollison (YXC1 Super Mini Sr 14-15), Shakeem Johnson (250 C College 18-24), Brody Johnson (4-Stroke A Lites), Taylor Johnson (200 A), Donald Kennedy (Super Senior C 45+), Caleb Lane (85cc 12-13), David Lane (Senior C 40+), Jason Raines (FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am), Prestin Raines (YXC1 Super Mini Sr. 14-15), Austin Sentell (200 C Schoolboy 12-15), and Robert Whitlock (250 B).

Four-wheeled ATVs will compete throughout the day on Saturday, February 23. Youth ATV racing begins at 8 a.m., followed by Micro ATVs at 9:15 a.m. and Micro bike racing at 10 a.m., then the amateurs, 4×4 pro and women at 11 a.m., and the pros and top amateurs race at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, February 24, the motorcycles will take to the woods of South Carolina following the same race schedule of youth racing action starting the day off at 8 a.m., women and amateur riders at 10 a.m. and the pros and top amateurs will start at 1 p.m.

This year the GNCC Series celebrates its 23rd Annual Big Buck race.This year the GNCC Series celebrates its 23rd Annual Big Buck race.

Spectator passes run $20 for adults and $10 for children (6-11), and kids five and under are free for the full weekend (Saturday through Sunday), with pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge.

To get to the track from I-26 take exit 44. After getting off the interstate, follow Highway 49 North for seven miles and follow the GNCC arrow signs to the track entrance.

Saturday’s 2 p.m. pro ATV race as well as Sunday’s 1 p.m. pro bike race will be broadcasted LIVE on the internet via Racer TV on www.racertv.com. A highlight show featuring the event will air on NBC Sports Network on Saturday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Facebook: @gnccracing

Instagram: @gncc_racing

Twitter: @gnccracing

YouTube: @racertv

About GNCC Racing

The AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized is America’s premier off-road racing series. Founded in 1975, the 13-round championship is produced exclusively by Racer Productions. Cross-country racing is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. The grueling three-hour GNCC races lead as many as 2,400 riders through tracks ranging in length from eight to 12 miles. With varied terrain, including hills, woods, mud, dirt, rocks and motocross sections, GNCC events are tests of both survival and speed. The series draws talent from all over the U.S., Central America, South America, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. GNCC Racing is televised weekly on NBC Sports and RacerTV.com. For more information, please visit www.gnccracing.com.

About eMTB Racing

The Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship brings off-road racing and pedal-assist or electric bicycles together for an eight-round championship produced by Racer Productions. Much like a typical cross-country racing event, these races feature varied terrain featuring hills, rocks, roots, and more but are limited to electric, or pedal assist model mountain bikes only. For more information, please visit www.gnccracing.com.

How To Watch

Racer TV and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) are the official homes for coverage of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events. All 13 rounds, from the season opening Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina to the finale at Ironman Raceway in Indiana, will air in 30-minue; taped-delayed telecasts on NBCSN, while Racer TV provides live streaming coverage of the 1 p.m. ATV and motorcycle races from each event. Catch all the action at http://www.nbcsports.com/ and http://www.racertv.com/.

About The American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com. Not a member? Join the AMA today: www.americanmotorcyclist.com/membership/join.

Photo by Ken Hill South Carolina’s own Steward Baylor Jr. is looking to earn the first win of the season in front of his hometown crowd at the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 in Union County. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_52273_tim_2975.jpg Photo by Ken Hill South Carolina’s own Steward Baylor Jr. is looking to earn the first win of the season in front of his hometown crowd at the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill The Union County High School JROTC will be presenting the colors at the start of the afternoon pro races on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 at the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC in Union County. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_52275_jig_9156.jpg Photo by Ken Hill The Union County High School JROTC will be presenting the colors at the start of the afternoon pro races on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 at the 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill This year the GNCC Series celebrates its 23rd Annual Big Buck race which will be Saturday, February 23, and Sunday, February 24 in Union County. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_52274_tim_4093.jpg Photo by Ken Hill This year the GNCC Series celebrates its 23rd Annual Big Buck race which will be Saturday, February 23, and Sunday, February 24 in Union County. Photo by Ken Hill The 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 in Union County will kick off the 2019 GNCC season. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_52272_tim_2417.jpg Photo by Ken Hill The 23rd Annual Big Buck GNCC on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 in Union County will kick off the 2019 GNCC season.

Off-road racing event to held Feb. 23-24