Miss UCHS Pageant February 23

Image courtesy of Union County High School The Miss Union County High School Pageant will be held Saturday, February 23 at 7 p.m. in the Union County High School cafeteria. Advance tickets are $8 and may be purchased from any contestant or at the high school. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more about the Miss Union County High School Pageant see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times. Image courtesy of Union County High School The Miss Union County High School Pageant will be held Saturday, February 23 at 7 p.m. in the Union County High School cafeteria. Advance tickets are $8 and may be purchased from any contestant or at the high school. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more about the Miss Union County High School Pageant see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times.

Church Dinner

Chamber Town Community Lighthouse Church will hold a dinner on Sunday, February 17, at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker will be Tonya Jones Stevenson, Bread of Life Ministry, Mauldin.

All are welcome.

Bishop Tyra Parham, Pastor.

Resolution Presentation

There will be a Presentation of the Resolution to Neighborhood Leadership Coalition on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster by SC House District 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam on Monday, February 18 at noon at 109 South Church Street, Union.

Senior Citizens Covered Dish Meal

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet in the Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall for a covered dish meal on Tuesday, February 26 at 6 p.m.

Jerry Gossett will be doing the entertaining.

The dues for 2019 need to be paid.

‘Expungement Workshop’

The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “Expungement Workshop” on Wednesday, February 27 from 6-8 p.m.

The theme of the workshop is “Reconstructing Lives; Addressing Barriers to Employment” and its target audience is those individuals who have been previously convicted of a crime that limits their education/employment opportunities.

The flier publicizing the workshop states that “individuals who have been incarcerated face numerous barriers to becoming productive members of society to include having a criminal record, possible substance abuse issues, and lack of opportunities for education and employment.”

Helping those individuals overcome those barriers is the goal of the Expungement Workshop and the topics that will be discussed during the workshop include:

• Expungement (Clearing Criminal Records/Convictions)

• Substance Abuse Counseling

• Adult Education

• College Education Opportunities

• Entrepreneurship (Owning My Own Business)

• Employment (Job And Career) Opportunities

The SCC Union County Campus is partnering with the following organizations to hold the workshop:

• SCLegal

• SCWorks

• Union County Alcohol and Drug Abuse

• Winthrop Regional Small Business Development Center

• Spartanburg Community College

• Union County Adult Education

Attendance at the workshop will be limited to 40 individuals andseating preference will go to those who actually need the services that will be discussed.

Persons interested in participating in the workshop are asked to contact Jessica Fentiman at 864-466-1060 or [email protected] by Monday, February 18 to register.

The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus is located at 1401 Furman L. Fendley Highway, Union.

For more information about the SCC Union County Campus and the educational services it provides call 864-466-1060 from 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday.

A Seat At The Table’

The Union County Carnegie Library will host “A Seat At The Table,” a Black History Month Series of lectures presented by Ranger Johnson of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. The lectures will be held at the Union County Carnegie Library on the following dates and will cover the following subjects:

• Thursday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m. — “Reconstruction At Rose Hill: The Fight For Equality & Citizenship”

Emancipation brought huge changes to South Carolina. Learn how freedpeople from Rose Hill and nearby plantations in Union County shaped their own freedom and created a legacy that can inspire us today.

• Thursday, February 28 at 5:30 p.m. — “Honoring The Ancestors: Sites Of African-American History & Heritage”

There are many museums and historic sties, near and far that preserve and interpret African-American history and culture. Hear about some of these amazing places and share your own experiences.

Presented with Bobby Harley, educator and teacher.

All programs are free, interactive, and open to the public.

The Union County Carnegie Library is located at 300 East South Street, Union. For more information about the library, the events it hosts, and the services it offers call 864-427-7140.

Book Signing

The Union County Museum will host a book signing for A. Gibert Kennedy, author of “A South Carolina Upcountry Saga: The Civil War Letters of Barham Bobo Foster and His Family, 1860–1863” on Saturday, February 16 at 2 p.m. in the downstairs of the museum on Saturday, February 16 at 2 p.m.

The book is summarized about being about:

Hope, sacrifice, and restoration: throughout the American Civil War and its aftermath, the Foster family endured all of these in no small measure. Drawing from dozens of public and privately-owned letters, A. Gibert Kennedy recounts the story of his great-great-grandfather and his family in A South Carolina Upcountry Saga: The Civil War Letters of Barham Bobo Foster and His Family, 1860–1863.

Barham Bobo Foster was a gentleman planter from the Piedmont who signed the South Carolina Ordinance of Secession and served as a lieutenant colonel in the Third South Carolina Volunteers alongside his two sons. Kennedy’s primary sources are letters written by Foster and his sons, but he also references correspondence involving Foster’s daughters and his wife, Mary Ann.

The letters describe experiences on the battlefields of Virginia and South Carolina, vividly detailing camp life, movements, and battles along with stories of bravery, loss, and sacrifice. The Civil War cost Foster his health, all that he owned, and his two sons, though he was able to rebuild with the help of his wife and three daughters. Supplementing the correspondence with maps, illustrations, and genealogical information, Kennedy shows the full arc of the Foster family’s struggle and endurance in the Civil War era.

A. Gibert Kennedy earned a B.A. in history from East Carolina University and a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee. He retired from a career in the nuclear industry in 2015. Kennedy has a book selling business in Aiken, S.C. that specializes in South Carolina and Civil War history. He lives in Aiken, S.C. with his wife, Pam and a feral cat. Kennedy can be contacted through his web site: agibertkennedy.com.

For more information about the book signing and other events at and services offered by the Union County Museum call 864-429-5081.

The Union County Museum is located at 127 West Main Street, Union.

February At The UCAC

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, February 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non-members

Acrylic Pour Class — Join UCAC Artist Cathy Staniwicz as she teaches the art of poured paint! She will show students several different techniques and then allow them to create their own piece! All supplies will be provided. Space is limited, so please preregister.

Sunday, February 24

2 p.m.

$30 member/$35 non-member

Knitting Class — Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit? Now is the time! Join us as Instructor Jessica Whisnant shares her talent! All supplies will be provided. Class space is limited so register today!

Sunday, March 10

1-4 p.m.

$30 members/$35 non-members

Membership

If you are not currently a member now is the time to join! If you are a member be sure to renew your membership! Members receive monthly updates, event invites, and discounts on classes and events!

Birthday Parties

Union County Arts Council is offering Birthday Parties! Contact us today for details!

‘Native Plants Of Southern Appalachia’

On Thursday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m., Maxine Appleby will be speaking on “Native Plants of the Southern Appalachia” at the Piedmont Physic Garden.

The cost for the workshop is $20.00 for non-members. Members receive a discount.

You can register online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org. You can also buy tickets by visiting our Facebook page and clicking on the Events section.

Komen Seeking Advocates

The churches of Union County are being asked to participate in a program on the fight against breast cancer in the conference room of the Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union, on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m.

The program is conducted by the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate for the purpose of recruiting and training community advocates who can help the organization in its fight against breast cancer.

In a letter inviting churches to participate in the program, Mission Coordinator for the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate Sandi Coan states that “in South Carolina, the death rate from breast cancer is higher than much of the country and Union County is one of our priority counties in South Carolina. We need to change that and we need your help to do it.”

Coan writes that the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate “provides education and grants to remove barriers to care but we need advocates to spread the word. By partnering with your organization, we hope to identify and train those advocates as well as provide them with the resources they need to make an impact in their own communities.”

Those interested in participating in the class are asked to RSVP Coan at [email protected] or Rena Goode at [email protected]

NAACP To Award $1,000 Scholarship

The Union County Branch of the NAACP is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year. The applicant must be a graduating senior at Union County High School and must submit the following to the NAACP:

• A cover letter introducing the applicant.

• A completed application form.

• An official transcript with a minimum 2.50 GPA and up.

• Three letters of recommendation from a teacher, principal, minister, guidance counselor or mentor.

• A resume that includes community service, extracurricular activities, honors and awards as well as future academic or career goals.

• A 300-word, 12-point, double-spaced essay on the topic of “How the NAACP has impacted American Society.”

All this should be submitted to the NAACP and postmarked by no later than March 15 of this year.

Graduating high school seniors may request an application at the Union County High School Guidance Department or by contacting Union County Branch of the NAACP President James R. Rice at 864-429-5630 or NAACP Scholarship Chairperson Charlie Gist at 864-427-1863.

Men’s Day Program

Paradise AME Church will hold its 21st Annual Men’s Day Program on Sunday, March 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Rembert Billie, Pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Pomaria.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, March 12, 2019

• Tuesday, April 9, 2019

• Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lockhart Power Company

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• February 25, 2019 — Sims Middle School

• March 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 25, 2019 — Union County High School

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

