Haley to chair Original Six Foundation

COLUMBIA — The Original Six Foundation (The O6 Foundation) announced Tuesday that the organization’s founder, Ambassador Nikki R. Haley, will return to Chair the foundations’ board. In addition to Amb. Haley, The O6 Foundation elected a new Board of Trustees including civic, business, and industry leaders from across South Carolina.

Board members include Major Michael Haley of Ikor Systems LLC and the South Carolina Army National Guard, Mike Sisk of Infrastructure Services Group LLC, Mikee Johnson of Koppers Utility and Industrial Products, Kimberli Scott of Collum’s Lumber Products LLC, Bob Edwards of Bicycle Corporation of America, Will Johnson of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A., and Audrey Randolph of Sherman Capital Markets.

“South Carolina’s children are our state’s future leaders. That’s why it’s so important that every single child feels they have the support system and resources they need to succeed. Regardless of where they are born, we want these kids to know all of us are here to lift them up and help them achieve greatness,” said Amb. Haley.

The O6 Foundation also announced Nicki Hood, of Columbia, S.C. and a graduate of the University of South Carolina, as the Foundation’s Executive Director and promoted Nick Washington, of Columbia, S.C. and a graduate of Francis Marion University, as the organization’s Program Director.

Currently, The O6 Foundation provides afterschool homework assistance to 4th through 8th grade students in Bamberg County at Richard Carroll Elementary School, in Clarendon County at Manning Junior High School, and in Union County at Jonesville Elementary and Middle School. Each program operates with two certified teachers and serves students Monday through Thursday.

“Since we partnered with The Original Six, I’ve seen a significant increase in the understanding of concepts of mathematics in my 6th grade students. Students who are hesitant to speak up in the classroom are opening up and asking questions in the smaller more comfortable after school environment. I really think it’s given them more overall confidence,” said Terry Collins, 6th grade teacher at Richard Carroll Elementary School.

In addition to after school homework support, The O6 Foundation is piloting a kindergarten through 3rd grade literacy initiative in Barnwell County at Barnwell Primary School. The program provides tools and resources to over 700 students encouraging strong reading skills in early grades as the foundation for success in later years.

Founded in 2011 by then-Governor Haley, The O6 Foundation serves as a catalyst of change in South Carolina by uniting public, private, and civic partners and resources with rural communities to improve education for every child, regardless of where they are born and raised.

To purchase Amb. Haley’s book, Can’t Is Not an Option, of which all proceeds benefit The O6 Foundation, or to donate, please visit: www.originalsixfoundation.org

