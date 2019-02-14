Forest Service job opportunities

WHITMIRE — The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, aged 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage ($7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 10-August 2, 2019).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience working on a variety of projects such as; trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal, wildlife monitoring, and soil and water restoration. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s an excellent introduction for youth interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants will be tasked daily with hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their daily transportation to the Enoree district office. Each participant must provide his/her work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack, and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools, safety equipment, and training and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The District will be holding an “Introduction to the Youth Conservation Corp” event at the Enoree District Office on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Hear what the YCC program is all about and the details of the seasonal job. There will be a brief presentation on the Enoree’s YCC program, and the YCC crew leaders will be available to visit and answer questions. Also, a few past YCC participants will be on hand to tell about their stories and experiences.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree district office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be concise and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Submit applications by “hard copy” to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 12, 2018. E-mails will not be accepted.

For more information on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests and its district offices, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs. We hope you enjoy your visit to the National Forests!

For teens seeking summer employment