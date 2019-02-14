Be loyal to God and His Word

What comes to mind when you think of the word loyalty? Do you think of your family, friends or people at work? What about your church and those you worship and study the Bible with? While loyalty is something we all look for in others, how do we stack up against our own definition of what we expect of others? Where do we stand in our loyalty to God and His Word?

Jonathan was the son of Saul, the king of Israel. He was also the best friend of David who became Saul’s enemy. We find this story spanned over several chapters in the first book of Samuel and while he possessed courage, it was his strong loyalty that fueled his courage to do what was right. Jonathan understood that God demanded his ultimate loyalty and that God was also the source of truth that he must live by. Jonathan’s life was surrounded by conflict and the choices he would make in remaining faithful to his father, the king, and his best friend David. Jonathon was able to navigate the conflicting demands of his human relationships because he allowed God to guide him each step of the way.

Loyalty requires that you put others first and no longer live for yourself. It requires staying true to your values and being willing to suffer for what you believe in. Loyalty is a costly quality, with few who truly understand and live by its meaning. If we lack bravery and courage, it is because we lack loyalty, if we lack loyalty, then we lack foundational principles on which we should live by.

Drawing closer to Christ and gaining knowledge of the Bible will produce the flames needed to fuel greater loyalty. If we place our trust in God, then like Jonathan, He will guide our decisions when we face conflict with those around us. We don’t have to wonder if we are being devoted to right people because we will know what is right based on His Word. Loyalty is love in its most selfless and noble state.

Be encouraged today if you are facing questions from conflicting demands in your life. Even the most difficult and confusing situations can have a true answer if we are willing to address it. We often avoid things when we don’t know what to do, however, that can only provide a breeding ground for further conflict and discord. Place your questions and confusion on the altar in prayer, and let God direct your steps and conversations to stay in line with His Word.

I pray, “Father, I desire to show greater loyalty in my life and in my relationships. Strengthen my courage as I dig deeper into Your Word and devote more time to prayer. Help me deny selfish urges to do what’s only best for me, and let the Holy Spirit use me to be of greater service to You and others. You sent Your Son to die for me, forgive me, and love me by paying a debt that I could not pay. I want my life to reflect the gratitude I have for Your amazing grace, and I want my actions to speak of loyalty to Thee. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

