Driving on the rim of a car

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” Connie Porter talks about a car riding on its rim without a tire, a family who has suffered a loss, a person who is back in the nursing home, a person who has moved out from Lockhart, the upcoming mayoral election, the weather, and Valentine’s Day. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” Connie Porter talks about a car riding on its rim without a tire, a family who has suffered a loss, a person who is back in the nursing home, a person who has moved out from Lockhart, the upcoming mayoral election, the weather, and Valentine’s Day.

While working today I heard a roaring noise coming down the road. So I went out to see what was happening. Someone was driving their car without a tire, just the rim. They were driving at a fast rate of speed. There wasn’t a hint of a blown out tire. I hope they made it to where ever they were going without an accident. I guess I never realized you could drive on the rim.

Sympathy

Sympathy goes to Randy and Roxanne Lee for the loss of his mother, Jewel, this last week.

Back In The Nursing Home

I have been helping Mr. Redman, so he can come home after 7 months in rehab. You know many years ago the Methodist Storm Relief Co. sent him a mobile home to live in after a tree fell on his house. Rev. Tuie Wentz helped me with this, and Chuck, Rodney, John and I packed him up one night from the apartment on Main St. and took him to his new home.

Well, after having him home just one day, he lost his footing and ended up in the nursing home again. His leg muscles were weak from all the months they let him lay in bed and didn’t insist that he get up and walk.

Glad To Have Helped

For all of you that helped me with Linda this last year, you know her husband died and really left her in a mess, after he told her everything would be paid for after he passed. Which I went through every paper she had and she owed for everything. She couldn’t pay to have lights turned back on, because of a truck and trailer payment. But with your help we got her back on her feet. She even found a part-time job to make up the extra income she needed. We put tires on her car and fixed the transmission so she could go to work. We got her stocked with groceries and what she needed to get on her feet.

Well, her car was paid for, so she had to let her truck go back, and after a year she has moved to Chester, where her family all live, her son really wanted this for her, and she was next on the list for an apartment. So we miss her and wish her all the best, and I’m so glad to have been there for her.

Mayoral Election

So far everything is going smooth at Town Hall, since the election is so soon, March 5th, it’s hard to get into starting new things, I hope I get voted in for Mayor, but if not, our projects may not get finished. So we’re just doing day by day business.

Please come out and vote if you live in Lockhart. I’ve been part of the Town Hall family since 2007, and always went there on my days off. I’ve gone to out of town meetings, taken classes, worked on sewage projects, taken care of the rentals, do the Christmas Parade, and anything the Mayors have asked me to do. I’ve always been available for anyone to call me for complaints and followed them up to the right person.

But follow your mind and heart when you vote. Vote for whom you want. I’m doing a clean campaign and not bad mouthing the opposition, because I feel we’ve been friends for a very long time, and this should not be a time for hatred.

Changing Weather

I love his summer weather, high 70’s(eat your heart out Michigan), but everyone says that this weekend we’re in for winter weather again. Well, it was nice while it lasted. Like Monday, I started the morning with a winter coat, and took a spring coat with me, by noon I didn’t need either one. Love It!!

Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day, next Thursday. Think of your loved one and do something special for him or her. Me I’m going to work and ignore the day.

Well good night, and call if you want at 1-864-545-6652.

