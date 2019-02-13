Pray that we always make good choices

Charles Warner | The Union Times Christians are always preaching, even if they don’t know they are. When we think of preaching, we tend to think of a minister standing behind a pulpit on Sunday morning addressing their church’s congregation during worship service. That’s true as far as it goes, but the truth is that all Christians preach as they go about their lives and how they go about their lives determines the kind of message they are bringing. The Christian who tries their best to live a life that others see Jesus in is preaching the message they need to bring and the world needs to hear. If, however, they live a Christian life only during a morning worship service and behave in ways that are not Christ-like the rest of the week they are bringing a message that is not only wrong, but can have eternal consequences for both themselves and those around them. Each of us, Christian or otherwise, must one day stand before God and account for what we did with the lives He gave us. For the non-Christian it will be the most tragic moment imaginable, but it will not be pleasant either for the “Christian” who did not live as Christ-like a life as possible. God will demand of them an explanation as to why they did not take seriously their obligation to let others see Christ in them but instead lived a life that turned others away from Christ. For those Christians, however, who did preach, with actions even more so than words, the good news of Jesus Christ, God will show them just what their ministry accomplished even when they did not realize they were preaching and praise and bless them as He welcomes them — and those whose lives they helped change and whose souls they helped save — into their eternal home with Him. So preach everywhere you go, with words if necessary, but even more so, by living so others see Christ in you.

Read Luke 16:10-15

Whoever is faithful in a very little is faithful also in much; and whoever is dishonest in a very little is dishonest also in much.

— Luke 16:10 (NRSV)

PRAYER: O God, you see all, know all, and are with us in all. Help us to make good choices in all circumstances. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Am I faithful to the gospel in the small things?

