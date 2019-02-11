BES holds school Spelling Bee

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee for 3rd-5th grades on January 9, 2019. Pictured are the winners of the class Spelling Bees. They went on to compete in the school Spelling Bee. The class winners are (third grade) Madison Maness, Zy’Quez Tucker, Alexis Zeigler, Kingston Wade, Kenlee Beaver, (fourth grade) Raelyn Eller, Corey Millwood, Jason Lee, Jaylen Jeter, (fifth grade) Madison Dunaway, Daniella Ponce, Xander Chapman, and Tremell Walker. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee for 3rd-5th grades on January 9, 2019. Pictured are the winners of the class Spelling Bees. They went on to compete in the school Spelling Bee. The class winners are (third grade) Madison Maness, Zy’Quez Tucker, Alexis Zeigler, Kingston Wade, Kenlee Beaver, (fourth grade) Raelyn Eller, Corey Millwood, Jason Lee, Jaylen Jeter, (fifth grade) Madison Dunaway, Daniella Ponce, Xander Chapman, and Tremell Walker. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee for 3rd-5th grades on January 9, 2019. The winner of the school Spelling Bee was Corey Millwood, a fourth grader in Mrs. Teri Lawson’s class and Runner-Up was Kingston Wade, a third grader in Ms. Andrea Mata’s class. Millwood will now compete in the Regional Spelling Bee in Spartanburg in February. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee for 3rd-5th grades on January 9, 2019. The winner of the school Spelling Bee was Corey Millwood, a fourth grader in Mrs. Teri Lawson’s class and Runner-Up was Kingston Wade, a third grader in Ms. Andrea Mata’s class. Millwood will now compete in the Regional Spelling Bee in Spartanburg in February.

BUFFALO — Buffalo Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee for 3rd-5th grades on January 9, 2019. The class winners for third, fourth, and fifth grade competed in a school Spelling Bee. Class winners included the following students:

3rd Grade: Madison Maness, Zy’Quez Tucker, Alexis Zeigler, Kingston Wade, Kenlee Beaver

4th Grade: Raelyn Eller, Corey Millwood, Jason Lee, Jaylen Jeter

5th Grade: Madison Dunaway, Daniella Ponce, Xander Chapman, Tremell Walker

The spelling bee was conducted by Mrs. Rhonda Hollingsworth, a district instructional coach. Judges included Mrs. Ashley Eller, Mrs. Kathryn Sommer-Gough, and Mrs. Melissa Wagner.

Kingston Wade, a third grader in Ms. Andrea Mata’s class was the school’s first runner up. The school’s winner was Corey Millwood, a fourth grader in Mrs. Teri Lawson’s class. Corey will now advance on to the Regional Spelling Bee Competition held in Spartanburg, SC in February.

Congratulations to all of these students!

