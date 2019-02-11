MES Students of the Quarter

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following 5K-2nd grade students being chosen as Star Students of the Quarter for the third nine weeks by their teachers for being responsible, productive, and respectful. Congratulations to Jay Harris, Addy Ruth Ingle, Ben Vaughan, Kaliyah Teamer, Mahogany Shorter, Kei’Moreia Brandon, Nena Rice, Tawrence Johnson Booker, Colton Anthony, and Isaiah Henry. Bella Wilson was absent on the day the picture was taken. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following 5K-2nd grade students being chosen as Star Students of the Quarter for the third nine weeks by their teachers for being responsible, productive, and respectful. Congratulations to Jay Harris, Addy Ruth Ingle, Ben Vaughan, Kaliyah Teamer, Mahogany Shorter, Kei’Moreia Brandon, Nena Rice, Tawrence Johnson Booker, Colton Anthony, and Isaiah Henry. Bella Wilson was absent on the day the picture was taken. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following 3rd-5th grade students have been selected by their teachers to represent their class as Star Student of the Quarter for the third nine weeks. These students come to school with smiles on their faces, eager to learn, and help their classmates. Congratulations to Sara Kate Slaughter, Mariah Harris, Amare' Jeter, Claire Wilson, (second row) Michael Revis, Skyy Edwards, Shayla Brandon, Conner Barfield, (third row) Zoe Gregory, Kimora Tucker, and Caroline Davis. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following 3rd-5th grade students have been selected by their teachers to represent their class as Star Student of the Quarter for the third nine weeks. These students come to school with smiles on their faces, eager to learn, and help their classmates. Congratulations to Sara Kate Slaughter, Mariah Harris, Amare' Jeter, Claire Wilson, (second row) Michael Revis, Skyy Edwards, Shayla Brandon, Conner Barfield, (third row) Zoe Gregory, Kimora Tucker, and Caroline Davis.

MONARCH — Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce its Students of the Quarter for the third nine weeks of the 2018-2019 school year.

5K-2nd

The following students in grades 5K-2nd were chosen as Star Students of the Quarter for the third nine weeks by their teachers for being responsible, productive, and respectful. Congratulations to:

• Jay Harris

• Addy Ruth Ingle

• Ben Vaughan

• Kaliyah Teamer

• Mahogany Shorter

• Kei’Moreia Brandon

• Nena Rice

• Tawrence Johnson Booker

• Colton Anthony

• Isaiah Henry

• Bella Wilson

3rd-5th

The following students in grades 3rd-5th have been selected by their teachers to represent their class as Star Student of the Quarter for the third nine weeks. These students come to school with smiles on their faces, eager to learn, and help their classmates. Congratulations to:

• Sara Kate Slaughter

• Mariah Harris

• Amare’ Jeter

• Claire Wilson

• Michael Revis

• Skyy Edwards

• Shayla Brandon

• Conner Barfield

• Zoe Gregory

• Kimora Tucker

• Caroline Davis

