‘Author Buddies’ share their work

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The 5K students of Mrs. Kingsmore’s class and the 3rd grade students of Mrs. Roark’s class at Foster Park Elementary School recently visited with each other to share and celebrate their writing. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The 5K students of Mrs. Kingsmore’s class and the 3rd grade students of Mrs. Roark’s class at Foster Park Elementary School recently visited with each other to share and celebrate their writing.

UNION — On Friday, February 1, the 5K students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s Class visited the 3rd graders in Mrs. Roark’s Class at Foster Park Elementary School to share their writings with their buddies.

Both classes had been working on opinion writing in their classrooms. To celebrate their published masterpieces, students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s class paired up with students in Mrs. Roark’s class to share their masterpieces with each other.

All of the students were so excited to share their writing with older/younger students. They were so proud of their work and loved sharing it with their buddies.

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The 5K students of Mrs. Kingsmore’s class and the 3rd grade students of Mrs. Roark’s class at Foster Park Elementary School recently visited with each other to share and celebrate their writing. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_FPES-Authors.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The 5K students of Mrs. Kingsmore’s class and the 3rd grade students of Mrs. Roark’s class at Foster Park Elementary School recently visited with each other to share and celebrate their writing.

At Foster Park Elementary School