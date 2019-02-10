‘Reconstructing Lives’ workshop

Image courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “Expungement Workshop” on Wednesday, February 27 from 6-8 p.m. for persons with a criminal record. Image courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “Expungement Workshop” on Wednesday, February 27 from 6-8 p.m. for persons with a criminal record.

UNION COUNTY — It has often been said that when a person who has committed a crime has served their sentence they have “paid their debt to society” and can now go on with their lives.

Often, however, it is not that easy.

While they may have satisfied the criminal justice system, those convicted of crimes often find it difficult to do the thing that could most help them avoid returning to criminal activity: get a job.

Employers are often leery of hiring someone with a criminal record, a not unreasonable concern because some who engage in a life of crime will return to it regardless of the consequences. This reluctance to hire those with a criminal record, however, can deprive those who are genuinely trying to turn their lives around of the chance to do so, increasing the likelihood that they too will return to a life of crime.

The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus is hoping to prevent that from happening by giving those who are genuinely trying to become law-abiding citizens the help they need to do so.

In a statement released earlier this month, SCC Union County Campus Director Isaac V. McKissick announced that the campus will host an “Expungement Workshop” on Wednesday, February 27 from 6-8 p.m.

“Our theme is ‘Reconstructing Lives; Addressing Barriers to Employment,’” McKissick said. “Our target audience is those individuals who have been previously convicted of a crime that limits their education/employment opportunities.”

The flier publicizing the workshop states that “individuals who have been incarcerated face numerous barriers to becoming productive members of society to include having a criminal record, possible substance abuse issues, and lack of opportunities for education and employment.”

Helping those individuals overcome those barriers is the goal of the Expungement Workshop and McKissick said that the topics that will be discussed during the workshop include:

• Expungement (Clearing Criminal Records/Convictions)

• Substance Abuse Counseling

• Adult Education

• College Education Opportunities

• Entrepreneurship (Owning My Own Business)

• Employment (Job And Career) Opportunities

McKissick said that the SCC Union County Campus is partnering with the following organizations to hold the workshop:

• SCLegal

• SCWorks

• Union County Alcohol and Drug Abuse

• Winthrop Regional Small Business Development Center

• Spartanburg Community College

• Union County Adult Education

McKissick said that attendance at the workshop will be limited to 40 individuals and that seating preference will go to those who actually need the services that will be discussed.

Persons interested in participating in the workshop are asked to contact Jessica Fentiman at 864-466-1060 or [email protected] by Monday, February 18 to register.

The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus is located at 1401 Furman L. Fendley Highway, Union.

For more information about the SCC Union County Campus and the educational services it provides call 864-466-1060 from 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Image courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “Expungement Workshop” on Wednesday, February 27 from 6-8 p.m. for persons with a criminal record. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Reconstructing-Lives.jpg Image courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “Expungement Workshop” on Wednesday, February 27 from 6-8 p.m. for persons with a criminal record.

For those with a criminal record

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.