President’s, Dean’s lists announced

UNION COUNTY — USC Union has named 25 students to the President’s List and 50 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must be full-time with a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the Dean’s List are full-time students with a semester GPA above 3.5.

President’s List

• Isabel Leigh Devore, Donalds SC

• Amiayah Ziree Douglas, Columbia SC

• Preston John Farmer, Prosperity SC

• Kinsleigh Ann Fulgham, Pacolet SC

• Lisa Marina Garza, Spartanburg SC

• Devin Adam Gilkison, Buffalo SC

• Bret Clinton Groves, Clinton SC

• Bryanna A. Honeycutt, York SC

• Caden Anthony Jackson, Buffalo SC

• Lindsey Ann Jarvis, Pacolet SC

• Tiffany Canupp Kerr, Union SC

• Carter Lott, Buford GA

• Rylan S. Marler, Simpsonville SC

• Elizabeth Brianna Medlin, Gray Court SC

• Joshua David Nelson, Woodruff SC

• Laura Michaela Parris, Jonesville SC

• Claire Elizabeth Pridemore, Union SC

• Christopher Ryan Shiflet, Clinton SC

• WilliamDalton Sinclair, Union SC

• Katie Elizabeth Sligh, Union SC

• Kannon Scott Small, Union SC

• Kathryn Elizabeth Smith, Union SC

• Makenzie Jordan Wall, Mount Pleasant SC

• Travis Alan Wendel, Union SC

• Creighton Thompson Wood-Carter, Columbia SC

Dean’s List

• Ashlyn Nicole Abercrombie, Clinton SC

• Samuel Tate Anders, Piedmont SC

• Patricia Francis Ashe, Union SC

• Madison Beaty, Clinton SC

• Stefanie Teague Blanton, Jonesville SC

• Danielle Olean Nicole Bradley, Jacksonville NC

• Gaven Michael Causey, Simpsonville SC

• Tania Paola Contreras, Joanna SC

• Kayla Ellis, Union SC

• Deasia Jha’Nay Fisher, Lancaster SC

• Courtlyn Andrea Foster, Chester SC

• Triston Fowler, Spartanburg SC

• Taylor Lettie-Ann Gibson, Union SC

• Blaine Jordan Gossman, Lancaster SC

• Lacey Marie Guerry, Cross SC

• Sarah Naomi Hagen, Jonesville SC

• Allison Marie Hart, Union SC

• Jerome C. Henry, Union SC

• Courtland Darelle Howard, Sumter SC

• Unique James, Goose Creek SC

• Kiyanna Rashaun Jennings, Union SC

• Anna Michele Johnson, Buffalo SC

• Steve Dy’Sean Joyner, HartsvilleSC

• Mary Brook Knox, Union SC

• Chandler Koerner, Canton GA

• Joseph Patrick Kurtz, Buffalo SC

• Tomi Leitzsey Lachance, Union SC

• Chad Lessing, Canton GA

• Ashley Leann Magda, Laurens SC

• J’Antony Katia McGowan, Clinton SC

• Anthony Alexander Miller, Jefferson SC

• Idasha Adrianna O’Berry, Barnwell SC

• Grace L. Ohls, Union SC

• Adrevious Peake, Clinton SC

• Nicole Brianna Perry, Summerville SC

• Taylor Charlotte Powell, Laurens SC

• Lindsey Rhea Ratliff, Buffalo SC

• Haven Alivia Seigler, Laurens SC

• Sarah Ann Taylor, Union SC

• Charles Joe Thompson, Mountville SC

• John Steven Trammell, Newberry SC

• Morgan Denise Vaughan, UnionSC

• Theodore Walker, Union SC

• Meredith L. Ward, Union SC

• Kevonya K’Ahsha Watson, Chesterfield SC

• Benjamin Weaver, McDonough GA

• Graham Tucker Whitesides, York SC

• Diamond Shai’Kayah Nah’Shae Williams, Williston SC

• Sarah Grace Ellen Wrennall, Duncan SC

• Annalee Paige Wyatt, Spartanburg SC

