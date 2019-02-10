President’s, Dean’s lists announced

UNION COUNTY — USC Union has named 25 students to the President’s List and 50 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must be full-time with a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the Dean’s List are full-time students with a semester GPA above 3.5.
President’s List
• Isabel Leigh Devore, Donalds SC
• Amiayah Ziree Douglas, Columbia SC
• Preston John Farmer, Prosperity SC
• Kinsleigh Ann Fulgham, Pacolet SC
• Lisa Marina Garza, Spartanburg SC
• Devin Adam Gilkison, Buffalo SC
• Bret Clinton Groves, Clinton SC
• Bryanna A. Honeycutt, York SC
• Caden Anthony Jackson, Buffalo SC
• Lindsey Ann Jarvis, Pacolet SC
• Tiffany Canupp Kerr, Union SC
• Carter Lott, Buford GA
• Rylan S. Marler, Simpsonville SC
• Elizabeth Brianna Medlin, Gray Court SC
• Joshua David Nelson, Woodruff SC
• Laura Michaela Parris, Jonesville SC
• Claire Elizabeth Pridemore, Union SC
• Christopher Ryan Shiflet, Clinton SC
• WilliamDalton Sinclair, Union SC
• Katie Elizabeth Sligh, Union SC
• Kannon Scott Small, Union SC
• Kathryn Elizabeth Smith, Union SC
• Makenzie Jordan Wall, Mount Pleasant SC
• Travis Alan Wendel, Union SC
• Creighton Thompson Wood-Carter, Columbia SC
Dean’s List
• Ashlyn Nicole Abercrombie, Clinton SC
• Samuel Tate Anders, Piedmont SC
• Patricia Francis Ashe, Union SC
• Madison Beaty, Clinton SC
• Stefanie Teague Blanton, Jonesville SC
• Danielle Olean Nicole Bradley, Jacksonville NC
• Gaven Michael Causey, Simpsonville SC
• Tania Paola Contreras, Joanna SC
• Kayla Ellis, Union SC
• Deasia Jha’Nay Fisher, Lancaster SC
• Courtlyn Andrea Foster, Chester SC
• Triston Fowler, Spartanburg SC
• Taylor Lettie-Ann Gibson, Union SC
• Blaine Jordan Gossman, Lancaster SC
• Lacey Marie Guerry, Cross SC
• Sarah Naomi Hagen, Jonesville SC
• Allison Marie Hart, Union SC
• Jerome C. Henry, Union SC
• Courtland Darelle Howard, Sumter SC
• Unique James, Goose Creek SC
• Kiyanna Rashaun Jennings, Union SC
• Anna Michele Johnson, Buffalo SC
• Steve Dy’Sean Joyner, HartsvilleSC
• Mary Brook Knox, Union SC
• Chandler Koerner, Canton GA
• Joseph Patrick Kurtz, Buffalo SC
• Tomi Leitzsey Lachance, Union SC
• Chad Lessing, Canton GA
• Ashley Leann Magda, Laurens SC
• J’Antony Katia McGowan, Clinton SC
• Anthony Alexander Miller, Jefferson SC
• Idasha Adrianna O’Berry, Barnwell SC
• Grace L. Ohls, Union SC
• Adrevious Peake, Clinton SC
• Nicole Brianna Perry, Summerville SC
• Taylor Charlotte Powell, Laurens SC
• Lindsey Rhea Ratliff, Buffalo SC
• Haven Alivia Seigler, Laurens SC
• Sarah Ann Taylor, Union SC
• Charles Joe Thompson, Mountville SC
• John Steven Trammell, Newberry SC
• Morgan Denise Vaughan, UnionSC
• Theodore Walker, Union SC
• Meredith L. Ward, Union SC
• Kevonya K’Ahsha Watson, Chesterfield SC
• Benjamin Weaver, McDonough GA
• Graham Tucker Whitesides, York SC
• Diamond Shai’Kayah Nah’Shae Williams, Williston SC
• Sarah Grace Ellen Wrennall, Duncan SC
• Annalee Paige Wyatt, Spartanburg SC