Three named to CSU Dean’s List

CHARLESTON — Charleston Southern University has named the following Union County area students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

• Haley Sloan Williams of Enoree, a junior majoring in Elementary Education.

• Mark Kadin Ivey of Union, a senior majoring in Music Education: Instrumental.

• Shataesia S. Booker of Union, a junior majoring in Biology: Preprofessional Emphasis.

Students named to Charleston Southern’s Dean’s List earned a 3.5 GPA or better and earned 12 or more credit hours for the semester.

About Charleston Southern University

Founded in 1964, Charleston Southern University is a private, Christian liberal arts university. With an enrollment of 3,459 students, CSU is one of South Carolina’s largest accredited, independent universities and has been recognized as one of America’s Best Christian Colleges, America’s 100 Best College Buys, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Bachelor’s Programs, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, Colleges of Distinction, VA Yellow Ribbon Program and a Military Friendly School. Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, CSU offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. Students can learn online or in the classroom. The university’s vision is to be a Christian university nationally recognized for integrating faith in learning, leading and serving.

