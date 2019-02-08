Clemson announces academic lists

CLEMSON — Students from the Union County area have been named to the fall 2018 President’s List or Dean’s List at Clemson University.
President’s List
To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average. These students from the Union County area have done so:
• Robert L. Mitchell of Jonesville, who is majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Sarah Ruth Sprouse of Pauline, who is majoring in Secondary Education
• Amy Madilyn Andrews of Whitmire, who is majoring in Accounting
• Michaela Marie Knox of Whitmire, who is majoring in Criminal Justice
Dean’s List
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale. These students from the Union County area have done so:
• Anna Marie Davis of Enoree, who is majoring in Visual Arts
• Patrick Arnold Fuller of Enoree, who is majoring in General Engineering
• Michael A. Hauser of Enoree, who is majoring in Computer Science
• Kathryn Elizabeth Hauser of Enoree, who is majoring in Nursing
• Amber Renee Vance of Enoree, who is majoring in Biological Sciences
• Nicholas S. Holden of Pacolet, who is majoring in Computer Engineering
• Virginia A. Bradley of Pauline, who is majoring in Nursing
• Hannah R. Sarver of Pauline, who is majoring in Environmental Engineering
• Gary H. Sayre III of Pauline, who is majoring in Microbiology
• Caleb Steven Sewell of Pauline, who is majoring in Computer Science
• Lindsay S. Swanson of Pauline, who is majoring in Mathematical Sciences
• Cole Allen Eison of Whitmire, who is majoring in Forest Resource Management