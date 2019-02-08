Lander President’s, Dean’s lists

GREENWOOD — Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students from the Union County area who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List or Dean’s List, during the first semester of the 2018-2019 school year.

President’s List

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. These students from the Union County did so:

• Spartanburg County — Cody Barr of Pauline and Caitlyn Brewer of Boiling Springs

• Union County — Cayla Smith of Jonesville

Dean’s List

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 over the course of the semester. These students from the Union County area did so:

• Newberry County — Lea Toby of Whitmire

• Spartanburg County — Caleb Bishop of Pauline, Brittany Cunningham of Boiling Springs, Malik Goodman of Enoree, Jordyne Manzer of Boiling Springs, Peyton Mennetti of Boiling Springs, and Caleb Wilkins of Boiling Springs

• Union County — Leah Parrish of Jonesville and Me’Aria Thompson of Union

