Dixie Girls registration under way

Photo courtesy of Kristy Garner Maggie Beth Betenbaugh and Addison Rooth are two of young ladies who registered for the Union County Dixie Girls last weekend. Registration for the Dixie Girls for the 2019 season continues this weekend and next weekend at the Union County Recreation Department. Photo courtesy of Kristy Garner Maggie Beth Betenbaugh and Addison Rooth are two of young ladies who registered for the Union County Dixie Girls last weekend. Registration for the Dixie Girls for the 2019 season continues this weekend and next weekend at the Union County Recreation Department.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Dixie Girls are holding registration this weekend and next weekend for the 2019 season.

Registration is being held at the Union County Recreation Department this Saturday (February 9) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and this Sunday (February 10) from 2-4 p.m. and will continue next Saturday (February 16) and Sunday (February 17) at those times as well.

Dixie Girls Softball is for girls ages 3-19 with teams organized along the following age groups:

• T-Ball — Ages 3 and 4

• SweeTees Xplay — Ages 5 and 6

• Darlings — Ages 7 and 8

• Angels Xplay — Ages 9 and 10

• PonyTails Xplay — Ages 11 and 12

• Belles — Ages 13-15

• Debs — Ages 16-19

The registration fee for T-Ball is $30 and $60 for all other age groups.

If a child is registered for Dixie Girls after February 17, a late fee of $15 will be required in addition to the regular fee. Also, registration after that date will only be possible if all the slots in the age groups have not already been filled.

Union County’s Timken Sports Complex will host 4 age groups in the Dixie Girls Softball SC All-Star State Tournament this year. That means if a player makes the All-Star Team in the following age group they will get to skip the district tournament and have an automatic spot to compete for the SC State Title. If they win the State Tournament they will advance to the World Series that will be held in Texas or Louisiana.

Timken will be hosting the State Tournament in the following age groups:

• SweeTees Xplay

• Angels Xplay

• Ponytails Xplay

• Belles

This is a big deal for our entire community. The parents of the players will not have to have time off of work to travel to another part of the state. This will also bring in money to our county. Union County Dixie Girls has been asked to put a bid in to host the Dixie Girls Softball World Series in 2020. We are very excited for our players that will benefit from this.

Draft Day for players ages 9 and up will be March 9, 2019 at Timken Sports Complex at 10:30 a.m.

April 13th is our opening day. All teams will be announced on the field at 11 a.m. We will have several guest speakers and we will recognize our very own 2018 Dixie Girls Softball Ponytails Xplay SC Championship team.

At the Union County Recreation Department